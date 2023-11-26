How historically accurate is Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon? Exploring the differences between reportedly real incidents and the film

In the enormous tapestry of Ridley Scott's newest epic, "Napoleon," Joaquin Phoenix steps into the boots of the renowned French monarch, bringing to life the rise and fall of a historical giant. As fans immerse themselves in the cinematic extravaganza, the question arises: How true to history is this representation of Napoleon Bonaparte's legacy? Let's dissect the film's historical intricacies and artistic liberties, with help from Oxford University's Professor Michael Broers, a major historical adviser as per TimeOut.

Napoleon's early encounters: Separating fact from fiction

The film begins with a young Napoleon witnessing Marie Antoinette's guillotining. While the actual circumstances differ from historical truth, Broers believes that Napoleon's emotional influence was significant. "Sir Ridley is bringing two things together there," he observes, emphasizing the filmmaker's decision to combine events for dramatic effect.

The words spoken by Phoenix's Napoleon are remarkable, especially a strong response to the British envoy. While the specific wording may change, Broers affirms that the core of Napoleon's reaction is historically founded. "It's based on a true encounter with the British ambassador William Wickham," he goes on to say as per TimeOut. Napoleon's varied personality is captured in the film, which blends sharp wit with a teasing sense of irony.

ALSO READ: Why did Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict divorce? Exploring their decade-long marriage as they spark reconciliation rumors

Pyramids, cannons, and compartmentalization: Navigating historical truths

Napoleon reportedly throwing cannonballs at the Pyramids is a noteworthy divergence from historical reality. Broers recalls questioning Ridley Scott on this, underlining the need for reality. He soon discovered, however, that the film stressed narrative above documentary rigor. Similarly, the scenario in which Napoleon pulls a cannonball from the carcass of his horse is a work of fiction, as historical evidence does not support such an incident. On the other hand, Broers recognizes the significance of depicting Napoleon's tenacity after being wounded in the Battle of Toulon.

Affairs, scandals, and waterloo: The complex realities of Napoleon's relationships

The film digs into Napoleon's personal life, portraying his connection with Josephine and investigating suspected infidelities. Broers verifies that historical authenticity is maintained in the depiction of scandalous newspaper headlines and caricatures, emphasizing Napoleon's intense public criticism. The encounter between Napoleon and the Duke of Wellington after Waterloo is a fiction, despite its emotional resonance. Broers clears the air by declaring, "Wellington and Napoleon never met." He does, however, praise Phoenix for portraying Napoleon's fondness for Burgundy wine, a historically correct aspect that lends realism to the character.

As moviegoers become immersed in the grandeur of "Napoleon," it becomes clear that the picture strikes a careful balance between historical accuracy and cinematic narrative. Ridley Scott's creative decisions, influenced by Professor Michael Broers' insights, provide a riveting view into Napoleon Bonaparte's life. While certain incidents are exaggerated for dramatic effect, the basic essence of Napoleon's varied personality and the turbulent historical backdrop remain intact, producing a riveting cinematic experience that pays respect to one of history's most intriguing figures.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who was Reeva Steenkamp? Exploring life of the late model amid Oscar Pistorius' release from prison