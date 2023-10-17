How is Apple updating iPhones while they are still in box? Insider reveals tech giant's cool new trick

In a recent edition of Bloomberg newsletter , renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman unveiled a fascinating insight into Apple's future plans for updating iPhones. Among the various upcoming Apple products, one intriguing detail that caught the spotlight was the company's novel method for updating iPhones without even removing them from the box. This innovation is set to revolutionize the way iPhones are updated and is poised to hit stores before the year's end.

Wireless updates: A new paradigm

Apple, a company synonymous with cutting-edge technology, is now planning to utilize a pad-like device that will allow Apple staff to place the iPhone's box on it. Once placed, this smartpad will initiate the booting process, carry out the necessary updates, and power down the device, all without the need to physically unbox the iPhone. This innovative approach is a wireless marvel and is set to streamline the iPhone update process significantly, as reported by Dexerto .

The importance of software updates for Apple

Software updates has been the cornerstone of Apple's strategy to keep its iPhones secure and operating at peak performance. Over the years, these updates have not only added new features but have also been instrumental in fixing vulnerabilities and enhancing overall device stability.

However, the latest iPhone releases, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max , have faced their fair share of issues, with overheating being a major concern. Interestingly, the root cause of these problems has been linked more to the iOS 17 software than the hardware itself. The heat-related issues have even led to reports of expanding batteries in some iPhone 15 devices.

A smart solution to emerging challenges

This new approach to updating iPhones inside the box aligns with Apple's commitment to providing its users with a seamless and hassle-free experience right out of the box. Addressing potential software bugs and issues before the device reaches the hands of consumers is a significant stride toward achieving this goal. By ensuring that the initial experience with the latest iPhones is trouble-free, Apple aims to maintain its reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable products.

Moreover, this method adds an extra layer of security by minimizing the risk of hacking attempts. With Apple's devices, particularly the iPhone, being highly sought after by users and hackers alike, the company is proactively fortifying its defenses against malicious software and cyberattacks. By performing these crucial updates before the user even activates their device, Apple can stay one step ahead in the ever-evolving battle against cyber threats.

In a world where the digital landscape is constantly changing, Apple's commitment to innovation and user experience remains unwavering. As they prepare to introduce this groundbreaking method of updating iPhones, it's evident that Apple's dedication to providing the best possible experience to its users continues to drive their pioneering efforts.

