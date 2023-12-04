How is Black Noir back in The Boys Season 4 trailer? Exploring possible reasons and Eric Kripke's explanation

Prime Video recently revealed the first trailer for season 4 of The Boys at the CCXP convention in Brazil. The Emmy-nominated show, which focuses on anti-superheroes, gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming season on Saturday. The footage hints at political turmoil in the world of The Boys, which seems to delight the character Homelander, played by Anthony Starr.

One of the show's most shocking scenes occurred in the Season 3 finale when Homelander killed Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), another Seven supe. After Homelander learned that Black Noir, the Seventh character he trusted the most, was aware that Soldier Boy's father, whom he had never heard of before Season 3, was alive, a vicious murder occurred.

Even after Black Noir's violent and revolutionary demise in Season 3, The Seven's founding member will return for Season 4 of The Boys.

Watch trailer:

How is Black Noir back in The Boys Season 4 trailer?

The teaser trailer for Season 4 gave fans a glimpse of the all-new Black Noir, who was shown posing for pictures with The Deep and A-Train as he joined The Seven's newest lineup. Showrunner Eric Kripke hinted at Black Noir's replacement when he said in an Entertainment Weekly interview that "a character who is completely silent and in a black mask can be recast."

Although he mentioned a recast, Kripke clarified prior to the August 2022 production launch that the actor playing Black Noir - Nathan Mitchell will make a comeback as a different character who wears the Black Noir suit. He went on to say that although Mitchell's new character is incredibly intriguing and funny, the man who was wearing the Black Noir suit the previous season is no longer there.

Despite everything, Kripke insisted that Mitchell will still be starring as this whole new character that will be explored as the season goes on.

At the conclusion of Season 3, Homelander, A-Train, and The Deep were the only members of The Seven that remained, making The Seven more akin to The Three. Therefore, in preparation for Season 4, Vought will be looking to quickly replenish that roster.

Newcomers Firecracker and Sister Sage, along with Black Noir II, will be joining Homelander, A-Train, and The Deep in Season 4. Right now, it's unknown who will occupy the seventh position. In the original The Boys comics, Black Noir is a clone of Homelander, meant to be equal to him in power. He is intended to be an insurance policy against Homelander, should he ever become a threat to Vought.

It might be ideal for Vought to have a backup plan to overthrow their well-known supe in case Homelander loses control and pushes his power and influence to the limit. Still, it seems unlikely that the show will go the Homelander clone route, with Black actor Nathan Mitchell slated to play Black Noir.



