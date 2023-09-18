‘How is this even possible’: KSI furious over fake copyright claim on Sidemen match video

Over the past few years, The Sidemen Charity Match—a football match between the British content collective and some of the biggest internet stars—has established itself as a mainstay on YouTube's calendar.

The 2022 edition had been rather tremendous, breaking the record for the largest YouTube stream, but the 2023 game really upped the ante. While 62,000 spectators gathered at West Ham's London Stadium to see the match live, almost 2.6 million viewers turned in to watch the match, which the Sidemen triumphed once more.

KSI shocked after Sideman Charity match video gets hit by copyright

As per Dexerto, a few of the players who used GoPros and bodycams while playing have even uploaded their videos to share the game's highlights with a large audience. However, there was a copyright issue with the game's official video. Since the "FA Premier League" had copyrighted the footage on September 18, it was impossible to attempt to rewatch the Sidemen stream.

As reported by a lot of Sidemen fans, the video was unavailable for some reason, which also prompted KSI to respond. As soon as KSI got to know about the issue, he tweeted, “Lmao how is this even possible?!?!” Given that the game was played in West Ham's stadium, several fans claimed that there could be justification for challenging it. However, given that the allegation is from the "FA Premier League," it does appear to be a false strike.

The Football Association (FA) and the Premier League are independent organizations with different channels for claiming YouTube footage. While the FA strikes as the Football Association, the Premier League normally does so under the 'Premier League Productions' name. The 'FA Premier League' just doesn't exist.

About KSI

The YouTube star KSI has expanded his fan base and used his abilities in the boxing ring. He is one of the most popular names in influencer boxing. KSI's professional boxing record is worth noting even if it is not the most impressive. He has a professional record of 5-0-1 with his most recent victory over FaZE Temperr in January of this year. Next, he is all set to face his rival Tommy Fury on October 14 at the Prime Card event where Logan Paul will also be facing Dillon Danis.

