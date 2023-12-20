How long has Chrissy Teigen been married to John Legend? Exploring their relationship timeline as they share Christmas plans

John Legend is anticipating a joyous Christmas as his family of six, including newborns Esti and Wren, comes together for their first festive season. The Voice coach expressed excitement about celebrating with his children, Luna and Miles, emphasizing a holiday dedicated to relaxation and family bonding. The couple looks forward to cherishing these precious moments and creating lasting memories with their growing family. As they prepare for a wonderful Christmas season, it's the ideal opportunity to go back in time and explore the timeline of their relationship.

A chance encounter and slow beginnings

John Legend (born John Roger Stephens) and Teigen's romance began in 2006 with the production of Legend's Stereo music video. Despite their best efforts to keep things light at first, their bond rapidly developed. In a 2018 interview, Teigen stated that they closed the deal the first night they met. They did, however, go slowly, with Teigen underlining the value of staying focused on commitment.

Legend and Teigen married in not one, but two weddings in 2013. The first was a formal ceremony in a New York City courthouse, which was followed by a lavish party in Lake Como, Italy. Legend proposed while on vacation in the Maldives, using the words of his popular song All of Me to communicate his feelings. Teigen subsequently disclosed that they married lawfully in New York prior to their Italian celebrations.

Building a family: From Luna and Miles to Esti and Wren

The couple's journey into parenthood began in April 2016 with the birth of their daughter, Luna Simone. Miles Theodore, their second child, a boy, was born in May 2018. However, the couple suffered grief in 2020 when their son, Jack, died during pregnancy as per PEOPLE. Esti and Wren were two new members completing their family of six in 2021.

Overcoming challenges and looking to the future

Legend and Teigen have been candid about the difficulties they had while trying to start a family, including the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF). The pair talked about their experiences with pregnancy loss and the emotional toll it took on them. Despite their difficulties, they are resilient and enthusiastic about the future. Legend stated on The Jennifer Hudson Show that discussing their struggle has made others in similar situations feel less alone.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating ten years of marriage with a narrative of love, humor, and endurance. From accidental meetings on music video sets to raising a family together, they have experienced the highs and lows of public life. As they celebrate the holidays with their four children, including the newest additions Esti and Wren, it's clear that their relationship is becoming deeper. Here's to a joyous and relaxed Christmas for the Legend-Teigen family, as they embark on yet another incredible adventure together.

