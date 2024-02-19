How long has Jimmy Carter spent in hospice care? Find out as family of former US President issues statement

Former US President Jimmy Carter has achieved a significant milestone by spending a year in hospice care. In a statement to USA Today, the Carters expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this time. The family emphasized the significance of Carter's decision to enter hospice care, sparking a national debate on an important issue as per the New York Post.

Family statement: Reflecting on one year

In a statement to USA Today, the Carter family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and emphasized the importance of the discussions sparked by Jimmy Carter's decision to enter hospice care. They appreciated the respect for their privacy and recognized the importance of involving the entire country in conversations about hospice care and end-of-life decisions.

Jimmy Carter's journey to hospice care began when he was diagnosed with cancer in early 2015. Despite the initial challenges, he declared himself cancer-free later that year. Carter did, however, decide to enter hospice care in February 2023, preferring comfort and family time over additional medical interventions. His nonprofit foundation, the Carter Center, supported his decision to spend his remaining time at home with loved ones.

A legacy of service and advocacy

Jimmy Carter has been widely recognized for his dedication to human rights, social justice, and global diplomacy. As the 39th President of the United States, he negotiated the historic Camp David Accords, a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. Despite facing challenges during his term as president, including the Iran hostage crisis, Carter remained an advocate for peace and justice.

The Carter family has experienced significant loss in recent years, including the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in November. Rosalynn, known for her humility and commitment to humanitarian causes, joined her husband in at-home hospice care after being diagnosed with dementia. The Carters have made an indelible mark on global issues by promoting democracy, human rights, and health initiatives.

As Jimmy Carter touches one year in hospice care, his legacy of service and advocacy lives on, resonating with individuals and families across the country. The Carters' statement expresses their gratitude for the support they have received and emphasizes the importance of open communication about end-of-life care and decisions.

