How long have Anderson Paak and Jae Lin been together? Exploring their relationship timeline amidst their divorce

Anderson Paak has filed for divorce from Jae Lin, with whom he has been married for thirteen years. The musician, who collaborates with Bruno Mars, reportedly filed paperwork on Friday requesting a dissolution of marriage, according to TMZ. Paak obtained the divorce-related court documents, which indicate that. Paak is requesting shared legal and physical custody of the children. In addition, Anderson is asking to take away Lin's ability to receive spousal support.

Anderson Paak and Jae Lin's relationship timeline

In the interview with The Breakfast Club, Paak revealed that he met his wife while working as a teaching assistant at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, a music school. He played the drums for a gospel vocal class that Chang just so happened to be enrolled in.

In an interview with Hypebeast in April of last year, Anderson revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had made it possible for him to spend more time with his family. Anderson and Jae exchanged vows in 2013. Shine and Soul are Paak and Lin's two children.

The Come Down singer had mentioned the difficult first few years of his and Chang's marriage when they were homeless due to his job loss at a marijuana farm.

Around the same time, he claimed, the couple also had to contend with the birth of their oldest son, Soul, who is currently 13 years old. Despite frequently having to settle for sofa surfing or squatting, Anderson Paak's wife stuck by him the entire time.

While managing his divorce at the moment, Anderson Paak is concentrating on his directorial debut film, K-Pops!, which he also stars in as his eldest son. The artist, who is of mixed Black and Korean ancestry, said that growing up biracial had its "funnier aspects of the experience," which served as the inspiration for the feature.

