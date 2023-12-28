How long have Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson been dating? Exploring couple's relationship timeline amid engagement

Disney's enchanted world has not only served as the background for innumerable happy stories, but it has also served as cupid in real-life love stories. Among these captivating stories is the engagement of Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson, who met on the set of the Disney Channel series Raven's Home and achieved both professional success and personal happiness. Fans are eager to go into the chronology of their relationship, investigating the circumstances that led to this joyful milestone since the pair just announced their engagement ,as per Entertainment Tonight.

From on-screen exes to real-life love; Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson's love story

The adventure of Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson began on the set of Raven's Home, where they played ex-spouses Chelsea Grayson and Garrett Grayson. The on-screen chemistry quickly surpassed the television plot, transforming into a real-life attachment. The duo's on-screen chemistry as divorced parents brought dimension to their roles and laid the foundation for an off-screen romance.

On December 23, Johnno Wilson planned a spectacular proposal in front of their Christmas tree, which marked the culmination of their romance. The unexpected proposal stunned Anneliese van der Pol, who captured the occasion in a series of photos that they subsequently published on social media. The festive setting and genuine astonishment on van der Pol's face added a bit of Disney magic to their engagement, making it a memorable occasion.

Advertisement

Gratitude to Disney and shared professional ventures

The pair thanked Disney for bringing them together in a joint Instagram post, recognizing the importance that the entertainment company played not just in their professional life but also in their personal journey. Their engagement announcement was preceded by glowing remarks about the network that first presented them on Raven's Home, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Furthermore, the pair collaborated on other professional projects, such as Anneliese's guest appearance on Wilson's comedy program, Johnno and Michael Try, in 2019, demonstrating their compatibility beyond the small screen.

Joyful reactions and well-wishes

Friends and coworkers congratulated Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson on their engagement. Molly Shannon, Susan Egan, and Jennifer Stone, among others, joined fans in congratulating the couple on their happy news. The outpouring of love and support for the pair on social media showed not just their on-screen talents but also their actual bond.

Meanwhile, the history of Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson's relationship serves as a testament to the enchantment that can develop both on and off the Disney screen as they start on this new chapter of their life. Their love journey is a lovely combination of fiction and reality, from playing divorced characters on Raven's Home to a surprise proposal among Christmas festivities.

Fans are anxiously awaiting further insights into the couple's journey as they traverse the thrilling route to their wedding day, cherishing the love that grew in the enchanted land of Disney.

ALSO READ: Ali Wong-Justin Hakuta divorce case: Inside the legalities of the couple's split