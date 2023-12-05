How long have Cardi B and Offset been together? Exploring their relationship timeline amid "unfollowing" rumors on social media

Every step in the realm of celebrity relationships is scrutinized, and Cardi B and Offset are no strangers to the spotlight. Rumors have recently surfaced after the power couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking conjecture about the condition of their relationship as per Page Six. Cardi B, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, offered cryptic remarks on her Instagram Story, implying a possible rough patch.

Cryptic messages and social media drama

"You know when you just outgrow relationships," Cardi B said on Instagram, and "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST." Meanwhile, Migos member Offset posted a snippet from Al Pacino's Scarface, showing self-reliance. The couple's representatives have failed to reply to questions, allowing fans and the media to speculate on the meaning of these social media movements.

This isn't the first time Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been tested. Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him in June, stating on Instagram that she had cheated on him. In a Twitter Spaces session, Cardi angrily refuted the allegations, claiming her loyalty and dismissing Offset's claims as him "spiraling and thinking s—t." Surprisingly, the pair eventually collaborated on a single named Jealousy, utilizing their music to confront and maybe reconcile following their public disagreement.

A timeline of Cardi B and Offset's love story

Super Bowl sparks romance (February 2017): Cardi B and Offset initially fueled relationship speculations when they attended Super Bowl LI together in February 2017. This was the start of a connection that would quickly attract the attention of admirers all across the world.

Powerhouse proposal (October 2017): Offset proposed to Cardi B during Power 99's Powerhouse event in Philadelphia, producing a dramatic moment for the duo.

Secret wedding (September 2017): Surprisingly, the pair had secretly married on September 20, 2017, prior to the public proposal, demonstrating a passion for secrecy.

Cheating scandal (December 2017): Only two months after the public engagement, Offset became embroiled in a cheating scandal as recordings surfaced showing him in bed with various women. This episode marked the beginning of the couple's public struggles.

Pregnancy announcement (April 2018): Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy during a Saturday Night Live performance, revealing her baby bump and sharing the happy news with her fans.

Wedding certificate revelation (June 2018): Offset referred to Cardi as his wife during the BET Awards, revealing that the couple secretly married in September 2017. Many others were taken aback by the news.

Birth of Kulture (July 2018): Cardi and Offset's first kid, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born, ushering in a new chapter in their life as parents.

On-and-off dynamics (2018-2020): The pair had difficulties, declaring a split in 2018, only to reunite later. Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, but they reconciled in October, stressing their relationship's ups and downs.

Second pregnancy (June 2021): Cardi B startled fans during a performance at the BET Awards by announcing her second pregnancy, adding another addition to their growing family.

Welcome, baby boy (September 2021): Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a son called Wave Set Cephus, into the world, filling them with pleasure and delight.

The present situation: Unfollowing and cryptic messages

The couple's choice to unfollow one another on Instagram has fanned curiosity regarding the health of their relationship as of today as per Page Six. Cardi B's enigmatic comments signal a possible moment of contemplation and growth. However, considering the couple's history of overcoming adversity and reuniting, only time will tell how this chapter of their love story plays out.

One thing is clear in the volatile world of Cardi B and Offset's relationship: their path is a rollercoaster of love, obstacles, and public scrutiny. Whether it's unfollowing on social media or facing allegations, this power couple has shown tenacity, leaving fans waiting for the next twist in their enthralling love tale.

