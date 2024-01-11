How long have Emily Blunt and John Krasinski been together? Exploring the couple's relationship timeline

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a symbol of enduring love in the flashy world of Hollywood, where relationships frequently flare as the camera flashes. The power couple, who met in 2008, have since created a tale of romance, collaboration, and family that has grabbed the hearts of followers all around the world. Let us dig into the beautiful history of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's decade-long journey as they continue to bask in the glory of their shared triumph as per Hollywood Life.

A chance encounter in La La Land (2008)

The stars aligned in Los Angeles in November 2008, when Emily and John's paths crossed. Their bond was quick when they were introduced by a mutual friend after a night out. Their love affair may be traced back to John's respect for Emily's skills, particularly her performance in The Devil Wears Prada. Emily had no idea she was about to go on a journey with someone who had seen the film a whopping 75 times. "I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!" said John.

From Engagement to I Do (2009-2010)

When John proposed to Emily in August 2009, the couple's love story reached new heights. Through his representative, John confirmed the engagement and revealed the private circumstances of the proposal, admitting that both cried tears of delight when Emily said yes. Their courtship reached a climax on July 10, 2010, when they exchanged vows at George Clooney's gorgeous residence in Lake Como, Italy. Emily, stunning in a Marchesa Bridal gown, and John began their marital adventure surrounded by the splendor of the Italian countryside.

Growing their family and professional partnerships (2014-2021)

The couple's relationship developed even further following the birth of their first child, Hazel Grace, in February 2014. Emily and John then had their second child, Violet, in June 2016. Their professional relationships evolved alongside their family. The two collaborated on the critically praised horror thriller A Quiet Place, which was released in April 2018. The film not only displayed their on-screen chemistry, but it was also a box office success, generating over $350 million. Their initial collaboration's success opened the path for A Quiet Place Part II, which will be published in May 2021, confirming their standing as a formidable duo in both love and cinema.

Shared success and continuing the journey (2019-2024)

Emily's ability won her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress in January 2019 for her work in A Quiet Place. In a moving acceptance speech, she credited John with her accomplishment, calling him a "stunning filmmaker" and expressing thanks for their shared experience. Fast forward to May 2021, and despite a delayed release owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, the couple's second picture together, A Quiet Place Part II, charmed moviegoers.

Emily unveiled a thoughtful gift from John - an antique cello - as the globe entered June 2023, rekindling her childhood enthusiasm. In January 2024, they joined the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, a monument to their continuing love and mutual support. Emily, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, glistened in a translucent Alexander McQueen gown, while John exuded confidence in a daring Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

