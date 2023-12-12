How long have Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez been together? Exploring their relationship timeline

With their whirlwind romance, Jeff Bezos, the mastermind behind Amazon, and Emmy Award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez have captivated the public's attention as per PEOPLE. Given that the power couple recently announced their engagement, let's have a look at the fascinating history of their relationship, from its beginnings to its current happy state.

A chance encounter amid life changes

The revelation of Jeff Bezos' divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, coincided with reports of Lauren Sanchez's divorce from her spouse of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, in early January 2019. The couple, who had been working together on several projects, eventually evolved from professional collaborators to romantic partners. Despite the initial concealment, evidence of their relationship began to emerge, including a romantic helicopter ride in Santa Monica in October 2018, just months before the divorce announcements.

Following their divorces, Bezos and Sanchez kept a quiet profile at first, but their relationship became public in January 2019. Personal images of the couple were leaked, resulting in legal concerns and public attention. Despite the turmoil, their dedication remained unwavering, with Bezos even addressing the subject on social media. Five months into their relationship, the pair made their first public appearance, heralding the beginning of a new chapter when they went on a date in New York City.

Celebrating love and philanthropy

Bezos and Sanchez maintained a balance of public appearances and private vacations throughout their journey. The pair demonstrated their dedication to both family and philanthropy while vacationing in St. Tropez and enjoying holidays in St. Barts as per PEOPLE. Their collaborative efforts in combatting climate change and assisting small companies demonstrated a shared dedication that went beyond their personal relationship. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's obstacles, Bezos and Sanchez continued their humanitarian efforts, presenting a unified front in making a good impact.

Engagement and beyond

Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sanchez during a trip to the south of France, bringing their love story to new heights. The pair are currently enjoying their newfound engaged status after celebrating their engagement aboard Bezos' opulent $500 million yacht. The couple's close-knit circle and exuberant celebration of love were highlighted during their engagement party, which was attended by renowned personalities such as Bill Gates.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's relationship is a tribute to endurance, love, and shared ideals as they continue on their path to marriage. The couple's timeline is a riveting tale of two individuals coming together throughout life transitions, facing public scrutiny, and finally finding joy in each other's presence, from the first whispers of their relationship to the grandeur of their engagement celebration. Their love story is unfolding as a modern-day tale of romance in the public light as they continue to create headlines.

