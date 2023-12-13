How long have Kenya Moore and Marc Daly been together? Exploring the couple's relationship timeline amid confirmed divorce

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's marriage has officially ended after more than three years of legal battles. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed gratitude for the support she got during the difficult divorce process, highlighting her enthusiasm for the next chapter in her life as a committed mother to her daughter, Brooklyn. Despite her divorce, Moore remains hopeful about finding her forever person and living happily ever after, as per the List.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly: The beginning of the journey

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly met through a mutual acquaintance in 2016, and their love journey began. The pair had a whirlwind affair that culminated in a private beach wedding ceremony in St. Lucia in June 2017. Moore originally kept her marriage out of the spotlight, but in Season 10, she introduced Daly to The Real Housewives of Atlanta audience, shocking her fellow cast members.

Brooklyn Doris Daly, named after the site they fell in love and Moore's late grandmother, was born in November 2018. Despite the joy of motherhood, they announced their split in September 2019, just two days after, in a joint interview. Moore, who lives in Atlanta, and Daly, who runs his Caribbean restaurant in Brooklyn, had a troubled relationship on RHOA.

On-and-off again: The rollercoaster relationship

The couple's relationship was fraught with ups and downs, culminating in a brief reunion in February 2020. The rollercoaster ride, however, continued, with Daly declaring their breakup in January 2021. Moore, known for her candor on RHOA, revealed the difficulties of her marriage on television, expressing hardships in working through their differences, as per the List. The lack of a prenuptial agreement complicates their divorce procedures even more.

Legal battles and the world's longest divorce

The divorce, which began with Moore's petition in May 2021, lasted three years and was named "the world's longest divorce." Moore said on Watch What Happens Live that the delay was not due to financial disagreements, but rather to a legal stalemate awaiting a trial date or settlement. Despite the lengthy divorce processes, Moore declared at BravoCon 2023 that she will be single and divorced before 2024.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly's relationship timeline exemplifies the complexity of love, with a whirlwind courtship, family growth, public scrutiny, and, eventually, a difficult divorce. Moore's journey as she embarks on her new chapter serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, hope for a happily ever after remains alive. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans watched Moore and Daly's relationship's highs and lows, highlighting the truth that not all love stories have happy endings.

