How long have Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff been together? Exploring the newly married couple's relationship timeline

Since the moment sparks flared in August 2021, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's love tale has fascinated onlookers. The pair tied the knot on August 19, 2023, in a star-studded ceremony attended by Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey. Let's get into the crucial moments that characterized their relationship as we follow their wonderful journey, as per PEOPLE.

Love blossoms in Brooklyn: The early days of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's love tale

In August 2021, Qualley and Antonoff were photographed enjoying a lovely time in Brooklyn, delighting in ice cream and kisses, and the murmurs of romance began. Their relationship only became stronger, with sightings of them strolling around Tribeca and having tender moments in West Hollywood, L.A. They made their relationship public in March 2022, when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together, marking the start of a series of public appearances.

The couple proceeded to demonstrate their affection at the Critics Choice Awards in March 2022, when Qualley's project Maid received recognition. Antonoff's backing for Qualley lasted all the way to the 2022 Grammy Awards when he was nominated for Album of the Year. Margaret Qualley flashed a diamond ring on her left hand during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, sparking engagement speculations. These rumors became true when a source confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE on May 30, 2022.

A walk down the aisle: Saying ‘I Do’ in style

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff exchanged vows on August 19, 2023, in a gorgeous wedding in New Jersey, after months of anticipation. As they held hands, the pair exuded joy, with Qualley wearing a white halter dress and Antonoff dressed in a traditional black suit and tie. Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey were among the celebrity attendees at the wedding. A pre-wedding celebration at Long Beach Island's Black Whale Bar & Fish House set the tone for the wonderful occasion.

A love that echoes: Post-wedding bliss and beyond

The happy couple's journey continued after their wedding. Qualley's engagement was announced in a discreet but formal Instagram post on May 31, 2022. Antonoff's accomplishments were recognized by the newlyweds at the 2023 Grammys, where he won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Their red carpet-appearances and exchanged smiles showed a love that remains vibrant and full of joy.

Meanwhile, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's romance has progressed from the slums of Brooklyn to the splendor of red carpets and, eventually, the solemn vows of marriage. Their journey, distinguished by shared experiences, public expressions of love, and mutual support, portrays a picture of a love that is destined to last. Fans anxiously anticipate the next fascinating chapter in this lovely love tale as the pair enters this new chapter of their lives.

