How long have Scarlette Johansson and Colin Jost been married? Exploring their relationship timeline, how they met, and more

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's love story exemplifies the beauty of a long-lasting bond. The couple's romance has enthralled viewers worldwide, from their first meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live until their small wedding in 2020 as per PEOPLE. This article dives into their romance's history, examining how they met, the progression of their love, and the joyful moments that characterize their journey together.

The early years: A slow burn

Scarlett Johansson presented Saturday Night Live in 2006, laying the groundwork for a friendship that would take almost a decade to completely develop. Colin Jost, who was a writer on the show at the time, met Johansson during her hosting tenure. They had no idea that their first meeting would plant the seeds of a great romance. Despite knowing each other for years, their relationship didn't take a romantic turn until May 2017, at SNL's season finale. A heartfelt embrace on stage and a rumored kiss at the afterparty signaled the start of a new chapter.

Public debut and red carpet romance

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made their public debut as a couple in November 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History Gala, after keeping their courtship quiet for a few months. The pair demonstrated the authenticity of their love by walking the red carpet separately yet radiating bliss together inside. This was the beginning of a string of red carpet appearances, including the Avengers: Infinity War premiere and the Emmy Awards in 2018, confirming their image as an entertainment industry power couple.

Engagement and intimate wedding

After two years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in May 2019. Scarlett Johansson's publicist verified the news, and she began wearing an 11-carat engagement ring shortly after. Their engagement was followed by a touching moment during Johansson's sixth appearance on Saturday Night Live, in which she expressed appreciation for meeting the love of her life on the show. The pair sealed their vows in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, gracefully handling the hurdles provided by the COVID-19 epidemic as per PEOPLE.

Parenthood and beyond

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's love journey took a joyful turn with the arrival of their son, Cosmo, in 2021. The couple, who had previously accepted parenting on their own, now treasures the delights of having a kid together. Jost hilariously commented on their path as parents in different interviews, demonstrating the couple's ability to manage life's adventures with fun and love.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's love story is a riveting one that goes beyond Hollywood's glitz and glamor. From an accidental encounter on the set of Saturday Night Live to a long-lasting partnership, their romance has stood the test of time. Their public appearances, engagement, and the joyful arrival of their son, Cosmo, all present an image of a couple in love. The world awaits the next chapter in this inspiring story of love and dedication as they continue to navigate life's path together.

