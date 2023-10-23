How long was Anna Nicole Smith with J. Howard Marshall II? Looking back at their relationship timeline

In the mid-1990s, Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall II's unconventional love story captivated the public's attention. Despite their age disparity and the media hoopla surrounding their marriage, the two developed a unique relationship that lasted until Marshall's death. Let's have a look at their incredible relationship chronology and look at the major occasions that characterized their love affair as per the People.

An unconventional meeting

Their narrative began in the most unlikely of locations - a Houston strip club in 1991. Smith met J. Howard Marshall II, a prosperous oil mogul in his 80s, when she was a teenage dancer known as Vickie Lynn Hogan. Their first meeting was not about money or celebrity, but rather about an ordinary lunch date during which Marshall gave Smith USD 1,000. This meeting created the groundwork for a one-of-a-kind bond that would endure a lifetime.

ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch 2: What we know so far about highly anticipated console

Love amidst media glare

Smith rose to prominence as a Playboy Playmate, Guess model, and actor as her own career took off. According to the People, it wasn't until Smith had made a name for herself that she consented to marry Marshall in 1994. Despite popular belief that she married him for his money, Smith insisted that her decision was driven by love. Her family even scheduled the wedding in secret to minimize public scrutiny, demonstrating her devotion to Marshall.

Date nights for the pair were frequently simple affairs, with lunches at country clubs or Red Lobster. Smith's spending sprees on Marshall's Platinum American Express card and his extravagant presents hinted at his feelings for her, but their relationship was anything but traditional.

Challenges and separation

When Marshall's health deteriorated, their love story took a turn for the worse. He had stomach cancer and was intended to be fed through a tube. Smith spoon-fed him chicken broth in 1995, but this gesture of kindness resulted in an incident in which Marshall choked and required hospitalization. Pierce, Marshall's younger son, then took temporary legal guardianship of Smith, cutting him off financially and physically from Marshall. To limit her access, armed guards were employed.

Marshall II died of pneumonia in August 1995, kicking off a lengthy court struggle over his assets. Smith was left out of his will, leaving his whole wealth worth around USD 1.6 billion to his son Pierce.

Legal battles and legacy

The court fights that followed were both lengthy and contentious. Smith first sought USD 475 million in damages, but her claim was refused. She fought for her portion of the inheritance, joining forces with Marshall's oldest son, Howard, to suit Pierce, alleging a plot to steal the wealth. The legal fight lasted years, even reaching the United States Supreme Court, with inconsistent verdicts along the way.

Advertisement

In the end, it was found in 2010 that Smith's estate was not entitled to any portion of Marshall's assets. Smith's untimely death in 2007 after an accidental overdose marked the end of this difficult chapter.

In a 2017 interview, Smith's lawyer and the father of her daughter, Dannielynn, stated that contrary to popular belief, Smith actually loved Marshall. Her family members attested to her honesty as well.

ALSO READ: Why don't McDonald's kitchens have knives? Former chef's TikTok explanation goes viral