How long were Bryce and Addison together? Taking closer look at star couple's past relationship

Since rising to fame on TikTok, Addison Rae has become a sensation not just for her viral videos but also for her romantic entanglements. Let's take a closer look at her relationship status and her journey through the world of love.

Addison Rae, the brunette beauty who captured hearts on TikTok, has been a subject of fascination for her legion of fans, especially when it comes to her personal life. Over the years, she's been linked with several high-profile individuals, and her romantic journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

The Jack Harlow speculation

In April 2021, rumors ignited when Addison was spotted alongside rapper Jack Harlow during a boxing match in Georgia. Social media buzzed with speculations as fans noticed Addison's hand on Jack's arm in a photograph from the event. However, Addison swiftly addressed the rumors, setting the record straight with a tweet that firmly stated, "I'm single."

The Bryce Hall connection

Prior to these rumors, Addison Rae's romantic history prominently featured fellow internet star Bryce Hall. Their relationship had its ups and downs, starting with a breakup in late 2019. However, they rekindled their romance in November 2020, going public with their relationship. Sadly, the second chapter of their love story came to an end in March 2021, with Bryce acknowledging that he initiated the split during a podcast appearance.

Keeping love private

In a candid conversation with Hailey Bieber, Addison discussed the challenges of having her love life in the public eye. She emphasized the importance of keeping intimate details private and maintaining a small circle. Addison's experience with fame has taught her to navigate the complexities of public interest in her relationships while prioritizing respect and discretion.

Apart from Bryce Hall and Jack Harlow, Addison Rae has been romantically linked to other individuals, including her "He's All That" co-star Tanner Buchanan. Their on-stage kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards sparked romance rumors, although Tanner appears to be in a relationship with actress Lizze Broadway.

Additionally, Addison has been linked to music producer Omer Fedi, with speculation arising from their flirty interactions on Instagram. The couple later confirmed their romance through a series of PDA-filled photos.

As Addison Rae continues to captivate audiences with her talents and charm, her love life remains a topic of intrigue for fans. While her romantic journey has seen its share of highs and lows, Addison appears to have learned valuable lessons about love, privacy, and the trials of fame.

