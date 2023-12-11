How many children does Anna Chickadee Cardwell' have? Exploring the reality stars' daughters' lives amidst her tragic death

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Reality TV star Mama June Shannon's daughter, Anna Chickadee Cardwell, who was 29 years old, passed away due to complications from stage four adrenal carcinoma. On December 10, Shannon announced the passing of her eldest daughter on Instagram for the first time.

During her family's appearances on the TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and its spinoffs, such as Mama June: From Not to Hot, Cardwell shared candid moments about parenting her two young daughters, Kaitlyn, who is now eleven, and Kylee. Over the years, Cardwell has often celebrated her daughters' accomplishments on social media.

Who are Anna Chickadee Cardwell's daughters?

In 2012, she gave birth to Kaitlyn Elizabeth, her oldest daughter. Later, in 2015, Anna gave birth to her second daughter, Kylee Madison, making her a mother of two. While Anna shares Kylee with her estranged husband, Michael Cardwell, she shares Kaitlyn with her ex-husband, Caleb Clark.

After getting married in May 2014, Michael and Anna divorced in April 2017. The former TV personality released a statement on Facebook announcing their breakup. The former Here Comes Honey, Boo Boo star is very close to both of her daughters. Anna has been dating Eldridge Toney since June 2017.

Earlier this year, she wished her followers would share a sweet message with her two daughters, Kylee Madison Cardwell and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Shannon. She penned a post where she wrote, "If I pass away unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them and how I would do anything in this world for them. This is all I want."

