How many children does Mary Lou Retton have? Meet McKenna, Skyla, Shayla and Emma

Mary Lou Retton is an iconic personality in the world of gymnastics, having become the first American to win an individual all-around gold medal in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Her athletic skills and tenacious spirit have inspired many, and now, as she faces a grueling health struggle, her family is finding the amount of love and support she has from fans and well-wishers all around the world.

Mary Lou Retton’s four beautiful daughters

Mary Lou Retton's legacy beyond her gymnastic accomplishments. As the mother of four girls - Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma – she has been a committed mom who has supported her children's hopes and aspirations, just as she chased her own athletic dreams in the international arena as per the People.

Following in her mother's footsteps, all four of Mary Lou's daughters were exposed to gymnastics at a young age. Their athletic skills were nourished and molded by their mother's instruction and support. While not all of them competed in gymnastics at a high level, Mary Lou's impact may be seen in their mutual love of physical activity and discipline.

The Retton-Kelley family bond

The closeness between the Retton-Kelley family extends beyond the gymnastics ring. They have stood together over the years, supporting one another through life's ups and downs. Even after she retired, Mary Lou's daughters remained her closest supporters, supporting her on in all her pursuits.

According to the People, Mary Lou Retton made an impression on television, appearing in famous series like as "Glee" and the 27th season of "Dancing with the Stars." Her transfer from the gymnastics floor to the realm of entertainment was smooth, demonstrating her flexibility and charisma.

Mary Lou’s fight with the Pneumonia

However, recent news from Mary Lou's family has changed the focus away from her prior achievements and toward her current fight with a rare form of pneumonia. Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, her oldest daughter, conveyed her family's great thanks for the outpouring of love in an emotional Instagram post. She explained that the family had underestimated how many people "love her just as much as we do." The outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers has been incredible.

McKenna Retton, Mary Lou Retton's daughter, has been at the center of this support effort. She set up a Spotfund page to help raise money for her mother's medical bills while Mary Lou battles a rare form of pneumonia. The original target of $50,000 was not only fulfilled but well exceeded, with donations exceeding $375,000 and still coming in.

Mary Lou Retton’s profound impact

This tremendous response attests to Mary Lou Retton's significant influence on the lives of many people. Her grace, drive, and unwavering spirit have left an unforgettable imprint on the hearts of those who have cheered for her from the stands or watched her on television.

As the Retton-Kelley family navigates this difficult chapter, the outpouring of love and support from people all around the world serves as a reminder of the tremendous influence one person can have on so many lives. Mary Lou Retton's impact extends beyond the gold medals she received to the people she touched and the inspiration she continues to bring.

