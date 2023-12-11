How many Golden Globes has Meryl Streep won? Exploring her acclaimed career as she breaks her own record for most nominated actor in its history

Meryl Streep, an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, has once again etched her name in the Golden Globes history books. With the recent unveiling of nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Streep has surpassed her own unparalleled record, securing a remarkable 33rd nomination.

Streep’s television triumphs

While Streep is predominantly known for her cinematic brilliance, her foray into television has been equally illustrious. Her fourth Golden Globe nomination for television roles includes a nod for the acclaimed miniseries Angels in America.

In this series, her outstanding performance clinched the prestigious award. Streep's previous television nominations for First…Do No Harm and Season 2 of Big Little Lies further showcase her prowess beyond the silver screen.

A legacy of film success

Streep’s journey at the Golden Globes commenced in 1978 with a nomination for The Deer Hunter, swiftly followed by her inaugural win for Kramer vs. Kramer. Over the years, she has consistently delivered outstanding performances, earning acclaim and recognition.

Notable victories for films like The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Sophie’s Choice, Adaptation, The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, and her compelling portrayal in The Iron Lady stand as testaments to her unmatched talent.

Acknowledging Streep’s immense impact on the cinematic landscape, the Golden Globes honored her with the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017. This prestigious recognition underscores her multifaceted contributions and lasting influence within the entertainment sphere.

Another challenging role in Only Murders in the Building

In her recent project, Only Murders in the Building, Streep joins forces with acclaimed talents like Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Spearheaded by co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the series intricately blends humor and suspense.

Streep's portrayal of the aspiring actress Loretta Durkin in this Hulu production once again demonstrates her unparalleled ability to captivate audiences across diverse genres.

Meryl Streep’s groundbreaking achievements at the Golden Globes not only exemplify her extraordinary talent but also solidify her place as an indomitable icon within the realms of television and film.

