How many heart attacks did Mark Sheppard survive? Exploring his deteriorating condition as he faces massive health scare

Mark Sheppard, renowned for his diverse TV roles, including Supernatural, shocked fans with news of a life-threatening medical emergency. Sharing on Instagram, the actor, who is 59, revealed collapsing in his kitchen, enduring six massive heart attacks, and being revived four times by medical responders.

A close call: The widowmaker heart attack

Sheppard's post detailed the harrowing incident, unveiling a 100% blockage in his left anterior descending artery (LAD), often referred to as the widowmaker heart attack. He credited his miraculous survival to his wife, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the hospital staff at Providence, California, St Joseph's.

Expressing immense gratitude, Sheppard praised their swift action, stating, "If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at Mulholland, and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's - I wouldn't be writing this." Despite minimal chances of survival, he declared feeling great and anticipated returning home soon.

Outpouring support from colleagues

The actor's revelation sparked an overwhelming response from his peers, with co-stars from Supernatural, including Misha Collins, Kim Rhodes, and Felicia Day, extending heartfelt wishes. Notably, John Barrowman from Doctor Who and Matt Bowman from Doom Patrol joined in sending Sheppard their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Mark! You don't have to go overboard every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would've been noteworthy enough," remarked co-star Misha Collins. "You've already amazed us. Now, focus on healing and rejoin us on the road. Love you, buddy," he added.

Advertisement

"Omg Mark, I'm relieved to hear you're recovering. This is terrible! Sending all my love to you and your family," commented Felicia Day.

"Mark, WTF…if there's anything you need or I can help with, just tell me," messaged John Barrowman, Sheppard's co-star in Doctor Who. "I'm nearby. Please follow all advice for a speedy recovery," he added. "You're a wonderful soul and person. Sending you loads of love," Barrowman included.

Even the official Instagram account of the Los Angeles Fire Department replied to Sheppard's post, stating, "We're thrilled to hear about your progress and wish you a complete and quick recovery!"

Sheppard's astounding recovery contrasts with the recent tragedies faced by Supernatural cast members, underlining the challenges and resilience within the industry. Despite the setback, Sheppard's positive outlook and the support from his colleagues and fans paint a hopeful picture for his future.

Amidst the well-wishes and relief for Sheppard's recovery, his unexpected health scare serves as a poignant reminder of life's uncertainties and the strength found in unity and support within the entertainment community.

ALSO READ: How long were Florence Pugh and Zach Braff together? Exploring their relationship timeline and eventual breakup