How many lights are on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree? Exploring the history of the year-end tradition as 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' airs

It isn't officially the holiday season until the enormous Christmas tree in the center of Rockefeller Center in New York City is gloriously lit up. Abruptly, following 91 years of custom, the enormous and recognizable Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit, formally welcoming the holiday season from New York to the entire globe.

How many lights are on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

The centerpiece tree for this year is an 80-foot-tall, 43-foot-wide, 12-ton Norway spruce. It comes from Vestal, New York, which is close to Binghamton. It is approximately eighty to eighty-five years old. About five miles of wire, or fifty thousand lights, are attached to the tree. A 900-pound 3D Swarovski star with 70 spikes coated in three million crystals

History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Discover the tale of the beloved spruce, from its humble beginnings as a Depression-era comfort for Rockefeller Center construction workers to World War II regulations and finally to its present-day 900-pound Swarovski star.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree wasn't New York City's first open-air tree. The tree in Madison Square Park holds this distinction. It was planted in 1913 as a social event that gave people who couldn't afford a Christmas tree in their home the joy of having one. Since its inception in 1933, the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has become a quintessential New York City holiday tradition. Compared to the 20 meters that the current specimens typically measure, this first modest tree was only six meters tall!

Still, the workers' modest gesture planted the seeds for what would grow to be one of New York's most popular Christmas tourist destinations. The Rockefeller Center actually started making the lighting of the tree a regular event in 1933. With painted wooden stars and globes in the colors of red, white, and blue, the tree's décor changed to a more patriotic theme during World War II.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was decked out in the colors of the American flag—red, white, and blue—again after September 11. The first time a 550-pound Swarovski star was displayed at the top of the tree was in 2004. Michael Hammers, a German artist, made it, and its breadth was 9.5 feet. It had a million facets and twenty-five crystals.

The former Swarovski model was replaced in 2018 with a new one created by architect Daniel Libeskind. It is nine feet, four inches wide, weighs 900 pounds, and is composed of three million Swarovski crystals that radiate from seventy spikes. The Christmas tree has been lit on the Wednesday following Thanksgiving for a very long time, marking the beginning of the holiday season.

