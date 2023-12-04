How many Marvel movies and TV shows are releasing in 2024? Exploring reported release dates amid future plans of MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Sony's Spider-Man Universe experienced unexpected hurdles in a year that promised six breakthrough theatrical releases, resulting in major delays for over half a dozen films. The initial 2024 roster was disrupted by the summer's actor and writer strikes, resulting in rescheduled releases in 2025 and beyond as per Economic Times. Despite the losses, 2024 remains a promising year for Marvel fans, with a wide roster of films and TV projects ready to fascinate the audience.Â

Madame Web â€“ February 14, 2024Â

Madame Web, the much-anticipated Sony film, will hit theaters on February 14, 2024, two days earlier than planned due to scheduling issues. The film's cast, which includes Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, and Adam Scott, alludes to a possible multiverse catastrophe. With Madame Web's comic book background and the current infatuation with the multiverse in superhero stories, this film is sure to be a smash.Â

Deadpool 3 â€“ July 26, 2024Â

Deadpool 3 is expected to usher in a new era for the MCU by reinstating a Fox character as the protagonist. The film, which was originally scheduled for May 3, 2024, but was then moved to July 26, 2024, stars Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The star-studded ensemble, which includes Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni, along with a suspected multiverse-related narrative featuring Loki's Time Variance Authority, raises expectations for what may be the greatest superhero film of 2024.Â

Venom 3 â€“ November 8, 2024Â

Venom 3 has been pushed back to November 8, 2024, from June 24, 2024, as per the Economic Times. This edition has the potential to explore the universe, perhaps integrating with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, as well as the trailer hinting at a probable meeting with the Lobo Cartel or another hazardous symbiote, promise an unhinged antihero action that will have fans waiting for the film's release.Â

Kraven the Hunter â€“ August 30, 2024Â

On August 30, 2024, Kraven the Hunter will be released, depicting an alternate origin narrative for Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version of the main Spider-Man villain. Despite a significant delay from its original October 3, 2023 release date, this shift may work to the film's advantage, allowing it to separate itself from similarities with past Sony movies. The good response is critical because it establishes Kraven's possible place as an antihero in the Sony live-action movie world.Â

TV shows in the mixÂ

While the emphasis is always on theatrical productions, Marvel's 2024 slate includes five TV shows. Echo will premiere on January 10, 2024, followed by X-Men '97 in early 2024, Agatha: Coven Of Chaos in the fall of 2024, Spider-Man: Freshman Year in TBD 2024, and Marvel Zombies in TBD 2024. The particular release dates for these programs are uncertain and are subject to change as the situation evolves.Â

