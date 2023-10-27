How many monthly users does Threads have? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals astonishing number

Perhaps a little bit too much was made of the news that the use of Meta's Threads social media app had decreased. In a statement made on Wednesday during his company's quarterly results call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta, Elon Musk's rival to X, has "just under" 100 million monthly users since it was launched.

Emphasizing his optimistic remarks from a recent interview regarding Threads' progress, he stated, "We're three months in now, and I'm very happy with the trajectory." The time is approaching when we will concentrate on expanding the community even further. People seem to like it thus far, based on what we can tell.

Thread numbers gets closely monitored

Since its July launch, the expansion of Threads has been closely monitored. Although the app signed up 100 million users in its first week, complaints about its limited functionality and the overabundance of brand posts in feeds caused engagement to fall.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated during the Threads launch that Meta planned to rival Twitter fiercely with X, the former Twitter platform.

While Elon Musk is making quick changes to X, such as eliminating headlines from links, Meta has been progressively adding new features, and engagement seems to have increased in the last few weeks. It was claimed this week by The Wall Street Journal that Threads has been successful in drawing in former "power users" from X.

Meta had more good news than just Threads. The firm revealed a quarter's worth of revenue of well over $34 billion, up 23 percent from the same period the previous year. The social media behemoth has achieved a new milestone: each month, an astounding 3.9 billion individuals utilize one of its platforms. Zuckerberg emphasized in a talk with investors that Meta's recent emphasis on "efficiency," which resulted in the company losing over 20,000 people in the previous year, had shown to be a successful tactic in the face of a "very volatile world."

Meta's margin over the years

For the last two years, Meta's operating margins have been the strongest yet. They also succeeded in reducing spending for the fiscal year. But Meta predicts that its spending in 2024 will be higher than what Wall Street has predicted. This is because the business continues to spend on AI infrastructure while deferring its requirement for recruiting until the next year.

In addition, Meta voiced worries about how the situation in Israel and Gaza would affect fourth-quarter sales. The stock of Meta, which has risen by an astounding 150% so far this year, fluctuated during after-hours trade. It opened up 3% higher before eventually falling to trade 3% below the closing price two hours later.

