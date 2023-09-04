How many people have died at Lake Lanier? Latest casualty claims 24-year-old after fatal slip

On Saturday night, a 24-year-old male fell and drowned in Lake Lanier, Georgia. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the drowning report was received at the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier at roughly 10:30 p.m. According to what was revealed to them, the victim fell in while rushing along the dock and he didn’t resurface after that. The deceased person's name has not yet been disclosed, but the body was discovered by Hall County Fire Rescue under 17 feet of water.

At Lake Lanier, there have been eight drownings so far this year. Edgar Steven Cruz Martinez was the seventh individual to pass away in late August this year. Prior to it, on July 31, two guys perished while swimming in the lake.

How many people have died at Lake Lanier?

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, 216 people have died at Lake Lanier between 1994 and 2022. There were 8 drownings each in 2018 and 2019. Seven people drowned in 2020, four did so in 2021, and six died in 2022. In those same years, there were 48 more deaths (from boating).

This year, there have been 7 drawings but no boating deaths. Since Lake Lanier's construction in the 1950s, many people believe that more than 700 people have died there. The lake is said to be cursed and haunted by many people as a result.

Why are people dying at Lake Lanier?

There is no specific cause of why so many individuals have died at Lake Lanier recently. The water at Lake Lanier may often be muddy and gloomy. If someone falls, it will be challenging to rescue them because of this.

Who built Lake Lanier?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built Lake Lanier in 1956, and it now draws several million tourists annually. It is Georgia's biggest lake and bears Sidney Lanier's name, a poet and musician from the state. Sidney Lanier Lake is the full name of the lake.

The community of Oscarville, which had a large Black population, as well as 20 cemeteries, 15 businesses, and 6 churches were all relocated to make room for the lake.

