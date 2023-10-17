How many TikTok followers does MrBeast have? Taking closer look at exact number as he closes on Addison Rae

Jimmy MrBeast Donaldson is one of the most followed and popular content creators in the world. The megastar has established a name for himself by creating complicated challenges, such as his own Squid Game, as well as massive giveaway films that consistently soar to the top of the YouTube homepage.

Because of this, MrBeast has amassed a sizable fan base and is adored by millions of followers all over the world. With more than 153 million subscribers at the time, MrBeast ultimately passed PewDiePie in 2022, setting a new record for the most subscribers of any independent producer on YouTube. He now has another platform in his sights to conquer.

ALSO READ: Mr. Beast is joined by Justin Timberlake, Mark Cuban and others as they tour USD 100 million plus worth homes

MrBeast to surpass Addison Rae on TikTok

Currently, MrBeast has 88.1 million followers on TikTok, while Addison Rae has 88.6 million. MrBeast is now only 500K behind Rae and is on the verge of passing her. Why then has MrBeast's TikTok account gained so many new followers recently? Due in part to Noah Glenn Carter, a fellow video creator, who worked to get him to the top of TikTok.

NoahGlennCarter (his official handle on TikTok) challenged the TikTok community and his own followers on May 12, 2023, stating that if they help him get to number one, he will be breaking a record that's never been broken, as he will become the first person ever to be the most-followed on two of the world's biggest social media platforms at the same time.

MrBeast hits a milestone on YouTube

Internet sensation MrBeast hit yet another significant career milestone on October 15, 2023, when the number of subscribers to his primary YouTube channel crossed 200 million. The Kansas native held a special broadcast the previous year on July 28, 2022, to commemorate achieving 100 million followers.

MrBeasts' following more than doubled in just 15 months. The last video by MrBeast on YouTube with the title 1 Dollar Vs 100,000,000 Dollars House! was released, and it has gained over 45 million views. It broke the record for the most-watched video in 24 hours. This is not the first time that MrBeast's record has achieved this, many of his videos have time and again gained massive views.

ALSO READ: Why did YouTube shut down IShowSpeed’s India stream? Real reason EXPLORED