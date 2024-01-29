How mood swings turned out to be brain tumor for Idaho woman? Signs of early-onset dementia unveiled

Jana Nelson, a 53-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, thought her severe mood swings were the result of a brain tumor. However, after thorough medical examinations, it turned out that she had early-onset dementia. This error has sent shockwaves through her life, impacting her future plans and causing her to seek help in unexpected places, as per the New York Post.

Symptoms misinterpreted: From mood swings to neurological concerns

Nelson's struggle with her health began in 2017 when she noticed changes in her behavior and memory. She said, “I had so much trouble regulating my emotions. I’d become so furious over things I usually wouldn’t be angry about like people correcting me if I said something wrong.”

Jana initially blamed her mood swings on stress or other external circumstances but became more concerned as her friends and family saw changes in her attitude. Simple activities became difficult, and she found herself repeating questions and statements, which she shrugged off as forgetfulness.

Nelson also struggled to keep her balance while walking, make decisions, and deal with sudden mood swings. Concerned about her health, her counselor advised her to undergo a neurological test to figure out the root cause of her problems, She said, “I couldn’t keep my balance and also began to really struggle with problem-solving. I just knew something was wrong.” Both Nelson and her doctors suspected multiple sclerosis or a brain tumor.

A devastating diagnosis: Early-onset dementia unveiled

After several tests, including an MRI scan, Nelson was given an awful diagnosis: Stage 4 dementia, which has afterward progressed to Stage 5, “It was so demoralizing and devastating, I was scared because I knew something was wrong,” she said.

This news crushed Jana's hopes and left her fighting with the hurtful truth of her struggles. It was particularly distressing because Nelson had spent most of her life unaware of any underlying problems with her health.

The Mayo Clinic believes that 5% to 6% of people with Alzheimer's disease show symptoms before the age of 65, emphasizing the rarity and severity of Nelson's situation. Her diagnosis has not only changed her views on her health, but it additionally motivated her to face the limits caused by her disease. “You think you’d know when something was really wrong — but I didn’t realize things were bad to this extent. I was really devastated,” she said.

The impact on daily life: Adjusting to a new reality

Before her symptoms, Nelson was a lively and knowledgeable woman who was actively involved in many activities, including coaching mixed martial arts fighters. However, as her illness worsened, she found herself struggling with chores that were once routine for her. Simple calculations and basic thinking processes were very challenging, leaving her feeling discouraged and frightened. Jana shared, “I’m a college-educated businesswoman, why couldn’t I do simple math problems and name different colors?”

Navigating daily life with dementia has created many obstacles for Nelson, affecting her communication skills, independence, and interaction with her surroundings. Despite her determination, she understands that there is a possibility that she will need full-time care in the future.

Seeking support and finding resilience

To find solace amidst facing challenges due to her condition, Nelson started connecting with people who are suffering from similar issues, “It’s really rewarding to know there’s people out there who need the same guidance I need,” Nelson stated. She added, “It’s really nice that they just understand — and I don’t have to explain myself.” Feeling isolated in her community, she started documenting her journey on social media platforms like TikTok and started connecting with people all around the world suffering from early-onset dementia.

Being active online helped her to find peers who offered guidance, and comfort and understood her situation. Nelson feels motivated to trace and accept the complexities of her condition now that she receives validation from her online peers in their similar experiences.

