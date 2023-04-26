How much does Elon Musk make off Twitter subscription? Tesla CEO reveals

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO, he has been changing the dimension of the social media platform by bringing significant changes to the application, which have not only gained him a great deal of profit but also brought a significant increase in popularity and influence over the last few years.

As the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, Musk just bought the social media app and website Twitter late last year. And on the other hand, he is arguably one of the most divisive people on the internet right now, with several of his recent moves drawing criticism on Twitter.

As it turns out, many of those who follow Elon Musk on the site also subscribe to him, which is a service that allows users to pay $5 for access to supplementary material.

Elon Musk's master plan behind his new feature, which has gained him whopping profits

Elon Musk just announced the number of Twitter users that are now subscribing to his personal account, and the sum is astounding.

Musk disclosed in a snapshot that he has around 24.7 thousand users on his account, with each paying $5 for the exclusivity. Overall, this amounts to more than $120,000 USD every month, making Musk richer than ever.

In no time, users took over his snapshot and spoke about his recent gains.

Many people have commented on Musk's outrageously large revenue from this strategy, with some joking about how long it will take for him to recoup his investment in Twitter.

Others questioned why Twitter users would subscribe to Musk in the first place, given that he is one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

"People are really donating money to one of the wealthiest people on the planet," said another.

Musk has yet to remark on the subject, but it seems probable that the Twitter CEO will do so shortly, as he is often found outspoken regarding audience concerns.

