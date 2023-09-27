How much does Mr. Beast make? Forbes list reveals top content creators' earnings

Forbes has released its Top Creators List for 2023, which rates the highest-earning content creators across multiple social media platforms. This year's list contains 50 creators who have earned a lot of money from their internet material in the last year. MrBeast is one of these creators, and he took the top position with a remarkable $82 million in earnings between June 2022 and June 2023 as per Forbes.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, born Jimmy Donaldson, is a well-known American YouTuber and philanthropist. He began his channel in 2012 by sharing videos of himself playing video games. He has expanded his content throughout the years to include challenges, stunts, and humanitarian donations. He is known for his extraordinary generosity, and his videos frequently show him donating significant quantities of money to friends and strangers alike.

MrBeast's earnings

MrBeast's expected net earnings for the year between June 2022 and June 2023 were $82 million, according to Forbes. This is more than twice as much as any other content creator on the list. According to Forbes, his large salary is due to his visibility on various platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and social media.

MrBeast's YouTube channel is one of the platform's fastest-growing. He now has over 70 million subscribers and more than 15 billion views. MrBeast Burger, his popular product business, has also sold goods in partnership with other YouTubers.

Impact of MrBeast's income

MrBeast's fortune has not gone unnoticed. Some have chastised him for his lavish spending, notably his antics involving the destruction of precious objects. Many of his supporters, though, perceive him as a humanitarian who uses his wealth to help others. He has given millions of dollars to different charities, including environmental groups, food banks, and mental health awareness organizations.

MrBeast's success also exemplifies the rising trend of producers earning a living from their internet material as per Forbes. Creators may monetize their work in a variety of ways, including advertising partnerships, brand sponsorships, and item sales, thanks to online platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and social media. As a result, many content creators have turned their passion into profitable businesses.

