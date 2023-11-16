How much does Ninja earn through Twitch? Streamer accidentally reveals profit on live dashboard

Ninja was among the numerous creators who experienced immense success during the zenith of Fortnite following its initial release in 2017. The creator with blue hair rose to prominence as Fortnite's face and eventually earned a skin in the game. Several creators have now returned to the game in an attempt to cash in on the excitement around Fortnite's resurgence thanks to Fortnite OG.

Ninja is among them and in an effort to reach as large an audience as possible, he has been streaming on various platforms. It's no secret that Ninja is one of the most popular content creators on Twitch. He has roughly 19 million Twitch followers and nearly 24,000 active subscribers, based on his Twitch dashboard.

ALSO READ: Florida boy in search for TikTok clout charged with felony for fake bomb threat; What we know

Cloazy, a co-owner of Complexity, and Ninja were streaming when Ninja closed his Fortnite tab and unintentionally revealed his desktop. His Twitch dashboard was visible to his more than 20,000 followers on the stream. "Ah, this month's TTV earnings, you guys got a little sneak peek at them, guys," Ninja stated. "I just quickly pulled that up."

Cloazy asked, "Did you leak your dashboard?" "Yeah, I just leaked my dashboard,” Ninja laughed.

According to the dashboard leak, Ninja streamed for 102 hours between October 15 and November 15. Ninja had 23,828 subscribers at the time, bringing in $142,177 over the last 30 days. This includes YouTube, Twitter/X, Kick, and Twitch, one of the multiple platforms on which Ninja streams.

With 18,797,853 followers, Ninja is now the eleventh most popular content creator on Twitch. His main form of content creation has been streaming Fortnite, and he has worked with other content creators like Timothy "TimTheTatman" and Ali "SypherPK."

He was the first professional player to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine and the first streamer to be given a playable character with a unique skin in Raid: Shadow Legends and Fortnite.

ALSO READ: How did Lauren Sanchez react to Jeff Bezos' proposal? Former TV anchor details Amazon founder's grand plan