How much have LA sports teams contributed towards Hawaii wildfires? Astonishing figure revealed

Professional sports organizations in Los Angeles have joined forces to give $450,000 to those devastated by the Hawaii wildfires. The Angels, the Angel City Football Club, the Chargers, the Clippers, the Dodgers, the Anaheim Ducks, the LA Galaxy, the LAFC, the Kings, the Lakers, the Rams, and the Sparks have all joined forces to contribute to the American Red Cross relief efforts for people in need.

The Wildfires in Hawaii

The wildfires that are sweeping over Maui are a catastrophe, unlike anything the island has ever seen. At the time of writing, the number of fatalities had surpassed 110 individuals, with at least 1,000 more still missing as most of the burn zone had yet to be explored.

Southern California has always had ties to the state of Hawaii, with a large Hawaiian community there and numerous teams adding to that relationship over the years. Notably, the Lakers have held their training camps in Hawaii for almost 25 years and played multiple preseason games there. In actuality, the Showtime reunion in 2022 was held on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Campaigns by the Organizations

In addition, the Dodgers will open a baseball and softball training camp in Waipahu in 2022, while the Angels formerly had a Triple-A affiliate in Honolulu for a few seasons, where several future major leaguers played. The Los Angeles Galaxy have also had preseason training camps in Hawaii and participated in the Pan-Pacific Championship in 2008, while the Los Angeles Chargers have played multiple preseason games there over the years.

The hunt in Hawaii is anticipated to go many days, since there are some fires still burning, though they are mainly out. The most destructive fire, the 2,170-acre Lahaina fire, was 89% subdued as of Wednesday night, while the 1,081-acre Olinda wildfire was 85% contained.

The cause of the fires is yet unknown, but Hawaiian Electric, Maui's largest power utility, is under fire for its response and failure to cut down power lines after winds reached dangerous levels, resulting in deadly fire conditions. On Monday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Maui.