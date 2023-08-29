How much will Sea of Stars cost? Pricing and other details for US market revealed

Sabotage Studio RPG's new game 'Sea of Stars' has been one of the most anticipated games. It doesn't have the same kind of wide distribution as AAA games because it is an independent creation. Sea of Stars, which takes place in the same universe but employs a different plot and genre, is the studio's follow-up to the action platformer The Messenger.

This time, turn-based combat and fantasy storytelling were updated using influence from vintage Japanese role-playing games (RPGs). Sea of Stars will be available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS4, and PS5 from today. Here's all the details you need to know about the game!

Price and other details for the 'Sea of Stars' in the US

At launch, the price of the game will be 34.99 dollars. Particularly when compared to other RPGs on the market, this pricing is really affordable. The cost varies depending on where you are. The price of the game is regional, thus it will be changed in accordance with your local currency. For players throughout the world, this is a noteworthy feature.

The game is now available to a worldwide audience thanks to its regional pricing functionality. Sea of Stars is poised to cause a stir in the RPG genre thanks to its distinct gameplay mechanics and generally favorable reviews.

The game is a day-and-date launch title for PlayStation Plus members, which means it can be downloaded for free on the day of release, which is right now. To make this game accessible to a wide variety of players, Sabotage Studio has given great thought to price details and geographical considerations.

Sea of Stars is an intriguing fusion of traditional RPG components with cutting-edge innovations. Sea of Stars, which draws inspiration from classic games like Chrono Trigger and Secret of Mana, wants to win your heart with its original Eclipse Magic system and compelling plot. You will have control of two Children of the Solstice in the game. The gameplay relies heavily on their special Eclipse Magic power, which is also necessary to thwart the evil forces.

