Princess Leonor took an oath to uphold the constitution on October 31, 2023, her eighteenth birthday, Spain is ready to receive her as its future queen. The joint session of the Spanish Congress and Senate bestowed a standing ovation upon the princess.

The current Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have an eldest daughter named Princess Leonor. Spain is enthralled with her grace and intelligence as she reinvents the royal family's image following the contentious reign of her grandpa, the late King Juan Carlos.

Princess Leoner swore her allegiance to the Constitution

According to sources, King Carlos of Spain was accused of money laundering before his kidnapping in 2014. The German noblewoman Princess Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a previous lover of the former King, has also been accused of harassing him.

Though many still have high hopes for the future queen following her official oath-taking ceremony, these claims have severely harmed the Spanish royal family's prestige. Leonormania is becoming popular among Spaniards, and some analysts think this is because she has been out of the spotlight for so long. Everyone wants to discover Leonor's identity because nobody knows who she is.

Who is Princess Leonor?

Princess Leonor's full name is Leonor de Todos los Santos de Borbon y Ortiz. She was born on October 32, 2005. She has the titles of Countess of Cervera, Duchess of Montblanc, Lady of Balaguer, Princess of both Viana and Girona, and Princess of Asturias in addition to her official titles.

On September 15, 2008, she started her first year of primary school at the Santa María de los Rosales School in Aravaca, which is located not far from Madrid. She enrolled in the two-year International Baccalaureate program at UWC Atlantic College in the Welsh Vale of Glamorgan in September 2021. She finished her studies satisfactorily, and in May 2023 she received a degree.

