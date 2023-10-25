How old was Bobi? A closer look at world's oldest dog's story

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a dog's death

There was a legend in canine history that surpassed all expectations. Bobi, the world's oldest dog, has left an unforgettable imprint on history with his incredible adventure that resisted the sands of time as per BBC.

A Guinness World Record setter

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo from a tiny Portuguese town, accomplished what appeared to be an impossible feat. He died at the incredible age of 31 years and 165 days, making him the world's oldest dog ever, according to Guinness World Records. His lengthy life was a testimonial to the strong link that existed between a devoted friend and his loving owner, Leonel Costa.

ALSO READ: Mom's Halloween decor nightmare: Viral TikTok shows 'inappropriate' lyrics from Target's singing pumpkin decoration

The secrets to Bobi's remarkable age

Bobi's narrative demonstrates the supportive atmosphere he was raised in quiet, pleasant surroundings, he strolled freely, free of leashes or chains. His diet was unusual for a dog, consisting of human food that had been soaked in water to remove flavors. This unorthodox diet may have contributed to his extraordinary longevity, since he flourished in the lovely town of Conqueiros, 93 miles north of Lisbon. Bobi's love of company extended to the feline realm, where he frequently roamed alongside his feline pals, providing a charming image of peace in his community.

Defying life expectancy

According to the American Kennel Club, Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs have a life expectancy of 12-14 years. Bobi's incredible adventure led him well beyond conventional norms, breaking a century-old record in the process. Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog born in 1910, who lived for 29 years and five months, was the previous titleholder. Bobi's miraculous journey demonstrates the extraordinary power of a loving family, a quiet atmosphere, and unique nutritional choices in prolonging a dog's life.

A tale of resilience and survival

Bobi's story almost ended differently. His life depended on an unforeseeable twist of fate after he was born in a woodshed with three siblings. According to BBC, Leonel Costa's father considered that their home had too many animals and wanted to remove the pups, probably for slaughter. Bobi was discovered concealed under a pile of logs a few mournful days later by the youngsters. The kids, desperate to safeguard their newfound pet, kept the dog hidden from their parents. When Bobi's existence was discovered, he had surpassed the age at which he could be euthanized. This fortuitous sequence of events paved the way for Bobi to begin his record-breaking adventure.

Advertisement

A celebrated legacy

Bobi's 31st birthday party in May was lavish, with over 100 guests and a performing dance ensemble in attendance. His eyesight deteriorated and his steps became more difficult as he aged, but his spirit remained unbreakable. He still spent time in the backyard with his feline buddies in his golden years, loving moments of relaxation and resting by the fire.

Leonel Costa beautifully summed up Bobi's significance when he said, "Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations."

ALSO READ: Can TikTok creators see who's watching their videos? Here's the truth about viewer privacy