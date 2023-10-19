How to collect exclusive Disney character cards and frames? A closer look at 100th anniversary celebration on TikTok

Disney and TikTok have collaborated for the first time to commemorate Disney's 100th anniversary in style. This one-of-a-kind collaboration guarantees an extraordinary encounter packed with treasured stories, captivating enchantment, and heartfelt memories. Since the celebration began on October 16, TikTok members all around the world have been able to collect unique Disney character cards, unleashing a world of joy and memories as per the Verge.

The quest for Disney's '100 Years' cards

The route to collecting the '100 Years' cards is an experience in and of itself for Disney fans anxious to begin on this fantastic journey. Here's how you can be a part of this magical experience:

Step 1: Begin your TikTok adventure

Navigate to your TikTok For You page, which serves as the portal to Disney's enchanted universe.

Step 2: Look for the magic

Enter "Disney 100" in the search field and choose the first option from the selection.

Step 3: Visit the Disney 100 house

When you enter the Disney 100 Home, you'll notice a plethora of character cards ready to be gathered.

Step 4: Gather Them All

Your aim is to add each character card to your collection by clicking on them. Remember that sharing is caring, and if you're following each other on TikTok, you may share these amazing cards with them.

Daily challenges and the road to exclusive frames

The path to obtaining all of the character cards is paved with thrilling daily challenges. These tasks include submitting videos, following official Disney accounts, watching Disney material, sharing the page, completing the daily Disney quiz, and other things. Each completed action grants you a variable amount of cards, ranging from 1 to 3.

Don't worry if you end up with a blank card! You may boost your chances of collecting all of the renowned Disney characters by engaging in additional activities. Remember that these tasks may only be performed once every day, so make every day count.

TikTok's Disney 100th anniversary celebration lasts four weeks. Every week delivers a new set of activities that reset at midnight. If you successfully collect all of the characters within a week, you'll receive a special profile frame to garnish your TikTok photo, demonstrating your devotion to the Disney celebration.

Exploring the world of Disney characters and frames

According to The Verge, collectible character cards include a fantastic assortment of renowned characters from around the Disney universe. There's something for every Disney lover, from timeless classics like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to legendary Star Wars figures, Marvel superheroes, Disney Channel faves, and lovely Disney Princesses.

However, the celebration does not finish with character cards. Users may now customize their TikTok accounts with Disney-inspired frames. Consider wearing Woody's famous hat, Loki's horns helmet, BB-8, or Minnie's adorable ears to create a one-of-a-kind and enchanting TikTok presence.

A celebration for all ages and locations

As this magnificent event develops, it's worth noting that participation in Disney's 100th anniversary activities and quizzes is restricted to those aged 18 and over. In addition, the Disney 100 Years cards are offered in a limited number of countries. If you live in a region where this function is not available, don't despair; there are still endless ways to participate in the Disney magic with TikTok.

In a world where Disney's magic has touched the hearts of generations, this partnership between Disney and TikTok offers a unique and interactive way to commemorate a century of pleasure, wonder, and enchantment. So, whether you're collecting character cards, bonding with fellow fans, or taking on daily challenges, this event is your chance to become a part of Disney's enduring heritage.

