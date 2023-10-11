How to download Roblox on PS4 and PS5? Step-by-step guide explained

One of the most played online games in the world, Roblox was first released in 2006 for PC and ever since then has become popular. In August 2020, it had more than 164 million active monthly users, and it is said that at one point, more than half of US children under the age of 16 were players. This is because of the pandemic, which caused its popularity to soar.

The game first debuted on Xbox One back in 2015, but PlayStation systems have never seen it. After being announced last month, the game is now officially accessible for PS4 (and PS5 via backward compatibility) 17 years after its initial release. On Tuesday, October 10, Roblox was made available to all users on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and it may be downloaded and used without charge.

How to download Roblox on PS4 and PS5?

Follow these steps to download Roblox:

Open the PlayStation Store online or on your PlayStation device.

To locate Roblox, browse the site or utilize the search bar.

Select the Roblox icon, choose "Add to Cart," and then adhere to the on-screen directions to download Roblox.

Select Game Library from your "Games" menu to launch Roblox on your PlayStation.

Use the Quick Login feature on your computer or phone to log into your current Roblox account.

About Roblox

Roblox is a multiplayer online game that also serves as a platform for creating video games. Users can build their own games, skins, and other content for other users to purchase or use. Among Us and Counter-Strike are just two examples of fan-made games on Roblox. Meanwhile, some businesses have used Roblox to advertise other video games, such as SEGA, which obtained the right to use Sonic the Hedgehog in Gamefam's Sonic Speed Simulator, a Roblox game.

The most comparable game to Roblox is actually Fortnite, which appears to be borrowing some ideas from Roblox with the UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) and intends to leverage Fortnite as a platform for people to develop games.

