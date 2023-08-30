How to get your TikTok Wrapped 2023 Stats: A step-by-step guide

Many social media sites provide users the chance to look back on the year and their engagement on the platform as it draws to a close. The well-known video-sharing software TikTok also has a function called TikTok Wrapped that offers users personalized data and highlights from their TikTok year. Here is a step-by-step approach to help you get your TikTok Wrapped 2023 stats if you're anxious to check your TikTok statistics for the year 2023.

Step 1: Update your TikTok app

Make sure the TikTok app is updated and loaded on your device before you can view your TikTok Wrapped 2023 statistics. Open your app store, look up TikTok there, and, if it's there, hit the update button. You can be sure you'll have the most recent features and updates if you do this.

Step 2: Open the TikTok app

Open the TikTok app on your Smartphone when the update has been made. Typically, the TikTok icon is a white background with a black music note. To open the app, tap on its icon.

Step 3: Go to your Profile

A person icon may be found in the lower right corner of the TikTok app's home screen. To access your TikTok profile, tap on this button. You can view all of your videos and app activities on your profile.

Step 4: Tap on the three dots

On your profile page, in the top right corner, there are three vertically aligned dots. To open the settings and options menu, tap on these three dots.

Step 5: Find and tap on ‘’TikTok Wrapped’’

You must locate the "TikTok Wrapped" option in the settings and options menu. Here you may see the highlights and data that are unique to you for the year 2023. Select "TikTok Wrapped" by scrolling through the available options and tapping on it.

Step 6: View your TikTok Wrapped 2023 stats

After you click "TikTok Wrapped," the software will generate your unique statistics for 2023. Depending on how much data is being analysed, this could take a short while. You can then examine your TikTok Wrapped 2023 statistics, which include your overall number of likes, views, follows, and other engagement metrics, once the process is finished. Additionally, you can see highlights from your most popular videos or from trends you followed all year.

Step 7: Share and Celebrate

You might want to celebrate and tell your friends and followers about your accomplishments after looking at your TikTok Wrapped 2023 metrics. You have the ability to share your statistics on TikTok directly to your profile or to other social media sites. Select the sharing method that works best for you and inform others of your TikTok achievements.

You may quickly access and check your TikTok Wrapped 2023 metrics by following these steps. Use this chance to think back on your TikTok journey from last year, recognize your successes, and make fresh resolutions for the future. TikToking away!

