How to tune in and what new is coming with 'Apple Intelligence' at WWDC 2024?

As the countdown to Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 begins, fans all over the world are getting ready. This year's event promises something truly innovative: Apple Intelligence.

WWDC 24, which is set to take place at the iconic Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will be a historic event for developers, analysts, and media, as per the Economic Times.

When and where to watch

For those eager to see Apple Intelligence, the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms, ensuring that no one misses out on the excitement. Listen via YouTube, X, or Apple's official website. The event begins at 10.30 PM IST and promises over an hour of exciting announcements and demonstrations.

What to expect from 'Apple Intelligence'

Next-generation operating systems

WWDC 2024 will undoubtedly be remembered for the introduction of next-generation operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other platforms. With the theme of Apple Intelligence, attendees can expect a seamless integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) into the fabric of these well-known devices.

AI-powered tools and features

Apple is preparing to unveil a plethora of AI-powered tools and features aimed at improving user experiences across its product ecosystem. From a revamped Siri with ChatGPT-like conversational capabilities to supercharged first-party apps like Notes, Music, and Voice Memo, the possibilities are limitless.

Collaboration with OpenAI

Apple is said to have partnered with OpenAI to deliver cutting-edge AI experiences on iPhones. This collaboration is expected to push the boundaries of what is possible, bringing the user experience to new heights of intelligence and sophistication.

Developer tools and support

Recognizing the critical role of developers in shaping the future of technology, Apple plans to release new tools and support for developing AI-powered apps and games. With AI-powered Xcode at their disposal, developers will have the tools they need to unleash their creativity and innovation.

Device compatibility and early access

While the buzz around Apple Intelligence is palpable, it's important to note that not all devices will get the full suite of new AI features. Select devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro series, iPads, and Macs with the M1 or newer chip, are expected to benefit the most.

However, early versions of the software will be released to developers shortly after the event, allowing them to prepare their apps and services for the upcoming update.

