How to watch Orionid meteor shower's dazzling show this Saturday? Duration and other details explored

A celestial extravaganza is expected to light up the night skies for enthusiastic stargazers and space aficionados. The Orionid meteor shower, a spectacular natural display, began on October 2 and will continue until November 7. However, the climax of this meteor shower is expected to be a total show-stopper, and it all takes place on Saturday, as per BBC.

A glimpse into the comet's legacy

The Orionid meteor shower, which originates from the wreckage of the renowned Halley's Comet, is a tribute to the universe's eternal splendor. As Halley's Comet circles the Sun, it leaves a trail of dust and ice particles in its wake. These microscopic shards penetrate the Earth's atmosphere at an astounding 41 miles (66 kilometers) every second. They ignite due to friction with the air, generating fascinating streaks of light in the night sky.

According to BBC, While Halley's Comet only comes around once every 75-76 years, the Orionid meteor shower occurs every year. According to Dr. Minjae Kim, a physicist at the University of Warwick, "This meteor shower holds a special place in the annual calendar of celestial events."

If you happen to have missed the once-in-a-lifetime experience' of Halley's Comet, don't panic; this yearly Orionid meteor shower gives you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make up for it.

Timing is everything

Mark Saturday, October 21st, in your schedule to experience this heavenly performance. The greatest time to observe the sunrise is between midnight and dawn. While the UK is facing bad weather as a result of Storm Babet, fortunate sky-gazers throughout the world will be able to see the brilliant streaks.

Clear sky is your ally in this attempt, whether you are in the northern or southern hemisphere. This meteor shower is visible with the naked eye, although patience is required while your vision adjusts to the darkness. Seek out the darkest outdoor spot possible, away from the interference of lighting and dwellings, to maximize your experience. Choosing a large, open area helps you to easily survey the skies. Remember that meteor showers do not follow a set timetable, so pack some snacks and enjoy the waiting game.

Beyond the peak

Don't be disheartened if you miss the peak on October 21 for any reason. The Orionid meteor shower will continue to entertain us until about October 28. This expansion gives you a little extra time to see the remnants of Halley's Comet dance across the night sky, creating a trail of awe-inspiring brilliance in their wake.

