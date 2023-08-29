How to watch US Open 2023? Streaming options, TV schedule, and other details explored

The 2023 US Open Tennis competition's main draw has officially begun. At the USTA Billie Jean King National Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, the intense court action will continue through September 10. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Iga Witek of Poland, who won the men's and women's competitions respectively last year, will be vying for back-to-back championships in Flushing Meadows.

Novak Djokovic, a three-time winner of the US Open who missed the competition in 2022, will likely be Alcaraz's biggest competition for the championship. Djokovic is seeking retribution after losing to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final back in July. For all the fans who will be watching US Open tennis, here’s how you can watch the matches!

How to watch the US Open Tennis?

The US Open of 2023 will be held from Monday, August 28, through Sunday, September 10. The matches typically start around 11 a.m. ET each morning (8 a.m. PT, 4 p.m. BST, 1 a.m. AEST), and it lasts all day and occasionally goes into the evening.

The US Open may not be available locally, in which case you may need to find another method to watch the year's last Grand Slam.

In situations like these, a VPN can be really helpful. A VPN is also an excellent option if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of security to prevent your ISP from slowing down your connection by encrypting your communication.

On your phone, tablet, or laptop, you may use a VPN to virtually alter your location to gain access to the game. The majority of VPNs, including ExpressVPN, make this quite simple.

As long as you have a valid membership to the provider you're watching from, using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in every nation where VPNs are allowed, including the US, UK, and Australia. Make sure your VPN is configured properly to stop leaks: The streaming provider may cancel any user's account, even in jurisdictions where VPNs are permitted. Tennis lovers in India can watch the entire tournament live on Sony Sports.

SCHEDULE

Round one: August 28–29

Round two: August 30–31

Round three: September 1-2

Final round: September 3–4

Final four: September 5-7

Semi-finals for women's singles: September 7

Semi-finals for men's singles: September 8

Final of women's singles: September 9

Final of men's singles: September 10

