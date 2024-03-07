How will Meta enable WhatsApp's encrypted chats to interact with third-party services? Deets here

As the European Union's new rules for digital "gatekeepers" take effect, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Messenger, explains how it intends to implement end-to-end encryption (E2EE) while adhering to the DMA's third-party chat requirements as per the Verge.

Compliance with DMA regulations

Meta explains that the DMA requires it to enable interoperability with other services within three months of receiving a request. However, actual implementation for public use may take longer than expected.

Initially, the requirements will focus on facilitating one-on-one chats and file sharing such as images, videos, or voice messages during the first year of the new regulations. Over time, the scope will expand to include group chats and calls.

Agreements and security measures

Third-party providers who want to integrate with Messenger or WhatsApp must first sign an agreement with Meta as per the Verge. Meta suggests using WhatsApp's Signal protocol for encryption, but is open to other options that meet comparable security standards.

Meta assures users that E2EE chats will be secure in transit, regardless of whether the third-party provider uses the Signal protocol or not. However, the company does not guarantee the integrity of apps that receive WhatsApp and Messenger chats and warns users of potential risks.

Ensuring security and privacy

Meta shows its commitment to protecting the security and privacy of its users' communications. Despite its focus on E2EE, the company acknowledges the possibility of malicious activity within recipient apps. Users are therefore encouraged to exercise caution and discretion when engaging in conversations with third-party services.

Looking ahead, Meta plans to continue working with regulatory authorities and stakeholders to refine and optimize its approach to third-party integration and compliance with regulatory frameworks such as the DMA.

The company remains committed to protecting users' privacy and security while encouraging innovation and interoperability across digital platforms.

By navigating the complex landscape of digital regulation and privacy concerns, Meta hopes to strike a balance between facilitating seamless communication and protecting user data. As E2EE and interoperability implementation progresses, users can expect regular updates and enhancements to ensure a secure and reliable messaging experience across platforms.

