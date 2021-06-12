Humpback whale swallows US lobsterman alive and then spits him out

A man named Michael Packard revealed in a post on Facebook that he was diving when he ended up in humpback whale mouth’s for about 30-40 seconds. Read the complete deets inside

US lobsterman named Michael Packard has taken to his Facebook page to share a frightening incident, describing how he escaped after being swallowed by a humpback whale. Yes, you read that right! Michael Packard revealed that he was diving when he ended up in the marine giant's mouth for about 30-40 seconds. The incident took place in Cape Cod in Massachusetts, USA. Luckily, the mammal spat him out. Packard has inflicted injury on his knee.

Packard took to Facebook to share his story on a page called Provincetown Community Space. Sharing the incident, he wrote, "Hi everyone, I just want to clarify what happened to me today. I was lobster diving and a humpback whale tried to eat me. I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds before he rose to the surface and spit me out. I am very bruised up but have no broken bones. I want to thank the Provincetown rescue squad for their caring and help.”

Take a look at the post below:

Speaking to the Cape Cod Times, he said, “All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove, and the next thing I knew it was completely black.”

"I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth. “I was completely inside; it was completely black,” “I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead,” Packard added.

