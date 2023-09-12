'I can’t send any more messages' - Kai Cenat left heartbroken after celeb crush SZA blocks him on IG

Social media personality, Kai Cenat is also a popular Twitch streamer who is known for his sense of humor and amusing reactions. The most important thing to know about Kai Cenat is that he is completely smitten with SZA. Kai has always been open about his crush on SZA, but his obsession gained more attention after he responded to her most recent album, "SOS," on a livestream in the latter part of last year.

To his amazement, she shared his dramatic response to her Instagram stories and even later mentioned that she'd want to stream with him, but she was a little apprehensive about doing it in front of all his followers. In an unbelievable turn of events, Kai actually got to meet SZA at one of her performances not too long after that, when he took a few pictures with her. Undoubtedly, it appeared like SZA and Kai will collaborate at some time in the future. However, given the streamer's most recent revelation, this might not be meant to be.

Off Set helps Kai Cenat hit his shot at SZA

Last week, Kai Cenat and Offset shared a memorable livestream. Although the rapper's confession that a buddy had been holding his phone up for him the entire time was what made the video go viral, something else soon caught on. Offset wrote the sentence "I got an idea" in an effort to get the R&B singer's attention. Kai sent the text, but there was no reply. After attempting a few further texts, Kai Cenat did in fact receive some extremely bad news live on stream.

SZA blocks Kai Cenat

In a video that's going viral right now, he discovers while streaming that he can no longer Instagram DM the singer. That indicates that she eventually gave up and blocked him, and his response wasn't exactly positive. He is heard saying during the stream, "I can’t send any more messages, bro"

Kai wondered hopelessly, obviously troubled by this most recent turn of events. Fans speculate that rather than her directly blocking him due to some perceived offense, her team may have altered her account settings.

This isn't the first time Kai has been saddened by discovering anything about SZA; in July, the streamer was clearly disturbed after watching her interacting with her rumored lover Travis Scott in a song video, apparently confirming that the two were dating.

