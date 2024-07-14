'I continue to pray...': Ivanka and Eric Trump break silence on Donald Trump rally shooting incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting incident.

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Several shots were fired while he was speaking, striking him in the ear, as per Page Six.

Video footage shows Trump ducking for cover as Secret Service agents quickly surround him. He was discovered with blood on the side of his face and immediately taken to a secure location. The rally attendees were evacuated as the scene became an active crime scene.

Ivanka Trump’s emotional response to the shooting incident

Shortly after the incident, Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and former White House adviser, posted an emotional message on Instagram. "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she wrote.

Ivanka thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement officers for their quick response. “I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country,” she said.

Ivanka ended her heartfelt post with a personal message for her father: "I love you Dad, today and always."

Eric Trump’s message after the incident

Eric Trump also commented on the incident, calling his father "the toughest man I have ever met." Speaking exclusively to Page Six, Eric confirmed that the former President was safe and being evaluated at a local facility.

Eric praised the Secret Service's quick response and expressed relief that his father was safe.

Official statements by Donald Trump on the incident

Donald Trump later discussed the incident on his Truth Social page. "I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he wrote. Trump extended his condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed and also the family of another person that was badly injured," he added.

Trump described his experience, saying, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.” He mentioned the significant bleeding and ended his message with, "God bless America."

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed to ABC News that the shooter, who was positioned on the roof of an adjacent building, had died. The shooter managed to breach the security cordon, raising concerns about the event's security measures. Authorities are continuing their investigation to learn more about the incident and the motivations behind the attack.

