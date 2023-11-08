'I could probably retire by next year': Viral plane woman Tiffany Gomas opines on starting OnlyFans account

Individuals can quickly ascend to celebrity in the ever-changing environment of social media and online fame for the most unexpected reasons. Tiffany Gomas, commonly known as the "not real" airplane woman, had a bizarre outburst in a July 2023 video, catapulting her to worldwide infamy. The video, in which she allegedly accused someone onboard of being "not real," gripped the internet and made her famous.

Since then, Gomas has continued to wallow in the spotlight, appearing on platforms such as Barstool Sports and even celebrating Halloween by arranging a costume contest. What genuinely distinguishes her is the fascinating offer she received to join OnlyFans.

The unforgettable viral meltdown

Tiffany Gomas' spectacular journey to viral stardom may be traced back to that horrific July 2023 airplane incident. In a weird, unplanned moment of openness, she stated that someone on the plane was "not real." She had no idea that this seemingly innocuous outburst would affect the trajectory of her life. The video drew people from all around the world into the frantic scenario onboard the jet. As the video went viral, Gomas' popularity was cemented, and she became an instant phenomenon, confirming her status as a one-of-a-kind online superstar.

From internet stardom to tempting offers

Gomas' renown grew, and she soon found herself in the middle of an unexpected voyage. Her distinct blend of honesty and openness made her a popular guest on a variety of media platforms, including Barstool Sports. Her desire to embrace her viral fame, such as sponsoring a Halloween costume contest in which followers dressed up like her, demonstrated her ability to connect with her audience. However, as her celebrity grew, so did the number of tempting offers.

The allure of OnlyFans

One of the more fascinating proposals she received was to join OnlyFans, a site that has grown in popularity in recent years. While the internet was abuzz with speculation about what kind of material Gomas may make for the platform, she stated her position on the Macrodosing Podcast. Gomas revealed that she had not earned a penny from her sudden celebrity, but that she had gotten offers from both OnlyFans and Playboy. The financial possibilities of such an enterprise became clear, with Gomas admitting that she might perhaps retire by next year if she opted to pursue an OnlyFans career.

A personal choice and a glimpse of what could be

Despite the allure of financial freedom that an OnlyFans account may provide, Gomas stated unequivocally that she had no intention of joining the pornographic network. She said that such a professional change contradicted her principles and identity. "I'm not knocking it whatsoever," Gomas said emphatically. "It's just not really up my alley. I actually have a good career." The decision to reject the temptation of OnlyFans demonstrates her deep dedication to keeping true to herself, even in the face of significant financial rewards.

