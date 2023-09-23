'I don't care': Saudi Arabia premier Mohammad Bin-Salman dismisses sportswashing allegations with contempt

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia dismissed claims of "sportswashing" made against his oil-rich nation, sending a message that he is more concerned with generating money than with restoring his reputation. A country is accused of "sportswashing" if it is thought that sport is being used to repair its damaged international reputation.

According to the NY Post, the Prince said, “If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by one percent, then we’ll continue sportswashing. I don’t care. I have a 1% growth in GDP from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5%. Call it whatever you want – we are going to get that 1.5 percent.”

Mohammad Bin-Salman dismisses sports washing allegations

The kingdom has been significantly boosting its investment in sports, including Formula One, soccer, tennis, and golf, through its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF). In a shocking move in June, the PGA Tour merged with Saudi-backed competitor LIV Golf.

Since 2021, a Formula One Grand Prix has been hosted in Saudi Arabia, and boxing world championship matches have also taken place there. For the first time this year, it will host a professional tennis competition. As part of his Vision 2030 plan, which seeks to "diversify" the nation's assets economically, socially, and culturally, Bin Salman has been the driving force behind the investments.

In response to harsh criticism of Saudi Arabia's record on human rights, the nation is accused of engaging in "sportswashing" by critics by leveraging its sovereign wealth fund. Accusations of violations of human rights are denied by Saudi Arabia, which also claims that its legal system safeguards its national security.

The Saudi Arabian government has been under fire from Human Rights Watch and other organizations for a history of human rights violations, including the murder of hundreds of unarmed Ethiopian migrants last month, the detention of activists for women's rights, the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and the execution of 81 individuals in one day in 2017.

