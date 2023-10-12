'I don’t give a f**k': xQc goes on epic rant against creators who despise his content

During a recent Kick stream, streamer xQc blasted creators who didn't want him to include their video in his react content and didn't care about them

Image courtesy: Twitter/xQc

  • Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and Kick
  • xQc recently lashed out at creators upset with his reactions live on Kick

Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, a Twitch and Kick streamer, has recently caused quite a stir over reaction content, sparking many arguments and fights. Notably, xQc fell out with Ethan Klein of H3H3 when the latter called out the French Canadians for "stealing" content from smaller authors. Despite saying he would stop making reaction videos if he lost the Sidemen Charity Match, xQc has continued and has even gotten angry at creators on Kick who are annoyed by his reactions.

xQc rants against creators who despise his content during his stream

Lengyel responded to criticism of his content as he watched a video about the hacking collective Lizard Squad knocking down PlayStation Network and Xbox Live with DDoS attacks in 2014. He is heard saying.” 

The Kick streamer persisted in criticizing those who disagreed with his reaction content and those who watched the videos of his rival artists for personal gain. xQc adds, “I couldn’t give a singular flying rat’s ass about none of that sh*t, any of the work put in, hours, I don’t give a f**k!”

Only time will tell if the react content meta eventually comes to an end, but for the time being, it appears like xQc's decision to continue with it has already been made. For his part, xQc has proposed new YouTube features to provide content creators more control over how to block their videos from receiving reactions, but the website has not yet adopted them in any way.

Who is Felix Lengeyel?

In 2016, Felix Lengyel, an internet sensation and Twitch streamer, started playing professionally in esports.  Felix aka xQc, has previously represe nted Team Canada and the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch Cup and Overwatch League, respectively.Following his departure from professional Overwatch, he went on to work as a full-time Twitch streamer and content producer for a number of companies.  He was awarded the title of Twitch streamer with the most viewers in 2020 and 2021.

Know more about xQc

Who is xQc?
xQc is a popular Twitch streamer and Overwatch player.
Is xQc married?
Twitch stream, Adept hinted she was married to xQc for three years, also revealing unsettling aspects of their relationship. Earlier this year, leaked divorce filings seemingly confirmed that the well-known Twitch streamers xQc and Adept were not just dating but actually married.
