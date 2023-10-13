“I don’t give a s**t' - Dillon Danis's latest statement on Logan Paul will surprise you

The online feud between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, has been simmering for years. It escalated when Jake Paul initially offered Dillon Danis a $1 million fight in 2020, about that never materialized. Fast forward to today, and Dillon Danis is gearing up to face Logan Paul in a highly anticipated fight, reigniting the tensions.

A long-standing rivalry

Despite the acrimony, legal disputes, and personal attacks, Dillon Danis insists that his ongoing conflict with Logan Paul is more business than personal. Danis made his perspective clear during a pre-fight workout, as reported by Dexerto, stating, "I don't mind. For me, it's not personal, it's business. I don't give a care about the guy. If he wants to be cool, we'll be cool. I don't have a personal beef with him."

While Danis maintains that it's purely business, there's still an element of doubt hanging over the situation. His close training partner , Conor McGregor , has encouraged him to "break" Logan's leg during the fight. Dillon has hinted that he might employ his MMA background during the bout, potentially breaking the rules and risking disqualification, which could stir up a significant controversy.

Business or personal?

The ongoing feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is a mix of personal animosity, professional rivalry, and financial incentives. As the fight date draws nearer, it's apparent that the online world is in for a spectacle, whether the two fighters truly maintain that it's all business or if personal grudges will ultimately steal the spotlight. Fans eagerly await the showdown, where fists will do the talking, and only time will tell if this long-standing rivalry will finally be put to rest or continue to simmer.

In the world of combat sports and online entertainment, the feud between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers remains a captivating saga. While Dillon claims it's all business, the personal grudges, legal battles, and provocative statements continue to fuel the fire. With the fight against Logan Paul on the horizon, spectators can expect a clash that goes beyond the ring.

