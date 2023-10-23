'I love milk so much': Jeff Bezos' old Amazon review leaves Elon Musk amused

A rediscovered product review from Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, has entertained the internet in a wonderful journey down memory lane. Back in the early 2000s, Bezos, the computer tycoon most recognized for his role in building Amazon, had an unusual side venture. Between 2000 and 2006, he evaluated items on Amazon, and it was a review of a modest bottle of Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk in 2006 that recently drew the attention of none other than SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk as per NDTV.

The unexpected review

The review in question exemplified Bezos' sense of humor and appreciation for life's basic pleasures. Jeff Bezos wrote with customary humor, "I love milk so much that I've been drinking it since the day I was born. I don't think it was Tuscan though." This simple yet amusing remark represents Bezos' down-to-earth nature and his affinity for connecting with Amazon's platform in an approachable manner.

ALSO READ: Andrew Wilkinson murder update: Authorities locate Pedro Argote's last used car; Report

Internet's reaction

According to NDTV, The review, which was published as a screengrab on a microblogging platform by a user called Trung Phan, quickly went viral. Phan's post joked that Jeff Bezos has nine product evaluations on Amazon, including this amusing gem on a gallon of Tuscan milk. Elon Musk, no stranger to hilarious tweets and online shenanigans, couldn't help but respond with a laughing face emoji.

Social media users jumped right in, and the reactions were a mix of astonishment, adoration, and humor. Despite his enormous success, many people admired Bezos' ability to integrate humor and relatability into his public presence. Some suggested that oat milk maker Oatly may contemplate a large offer to entice Bezos to try plant-based milk.

The nostalgia of early e-commerce

Back in 2006, the thought of buying milk on Amazon piqued the interest of many readers. It reminds us how far e-commerce has come in such a short period of time. Amazon was already a prominent player in online shopping in 2006, but its product choices and Prime memberships were far from diversified. Inadvertently, Bezos' evaluation emphasizes the changing environment of online purchasing and the simplicity of early e-commerce.

Appreciating the human side of tech titans

The human aspect of computer sector leaders is beautifully exemplified by this resurrected review. In an era when these leaders frequently look bigger than life, it's encouraging to see real and unadorned contact. Jeff Bezos' willingness to keep posting his milk review even as he led Amazon to unparalleled heights exemplifies the concept of being grounded.

According to one user, "Bezos gave a much more positive review of Tuscan milk than the average reviewer did!" This amusing remark underlines the view that, even in the face of enormous success, a sense of humor and humility may go a long way.

Advertisement

In a world where significant tech professionals are frequently involved in fierce rivalry and ambitious endeavors, this episode serves as a welcome reminder that, at the end of the day, they, too, cherish life's minor pleasures and share a giggle with the rest of us. The Bezos milk review is a hilarious anecdote from the early days of internet purchasing, as well as an insight into the personality of one of the IT world's most prominent individuals.

ALSO READ: Who is Tom Emmer? What we know so far about Majority Whip of the United States House of Representatives