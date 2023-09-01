'I put this kid to sleep' - UFC legend issues open challenge to Jake Paul, ready to put paycheck on line

Influencer turned-boxer Jake Paul has been one of the biggest names on YouTube and is now in the world of influencer boxing too. Jake Paul has faced opponents from a wide range of backgrounds ever since he entered the boxing scene. At some point or another, he has been called out by aspiring boxers, previous world champions, and famous people eager to make their ring debuts. Apart from Tommy Fury, his boxing record consists primarily of former MMA fighters who are switching to ring combat.

He most recently won a battle against Nate Diaz through a unanimous decision, and the two have discussed meeting again inside the PFL cage. There are some intriguing names out there, though, who want to compete with Jake.

Luke Rockhold wants to fight Jake Paul

Since Luke Rockhold has left the MMA organization and is now the UFC Light Heavyweight and Middleweight champion, he says he wants to fight Jake Paul. In fact, Luke Rockhold would do it even if it meant risking his whole paycheck to fight Jake Paul as his next opponent in the ring.

Paul developed a boxing career over the last two years that includes victories against a number of MMA icons and celebrities, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley twice, including Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren. However, Rockhold thinks he has what it takes to defeat Paul. He says, “I’d thrive in that opportunity, I’d all but promise you that I put this kid to sleep and I put my whole paycheck on it but he doesn’t want to challenge himself against a real fighter. Someone who is gonna bite down and put it down you know”

After suffering a unanimous decision loss against Paulo Costa in August 2022, Luke Rockhold's MMA losing skid has grown to three fights. Rockhold left the UFC shortly after his defeat at UFC 278 in order to pursue other options.

Jake Pual vs KSI

Since Jake's brother Logan is competing on the October 14 PRIME Card against Dillon Danis now all eyes are on him. After competing against the wildly successful Logan Paul in a professional boxing bout in 2019, KSI has now challenged Jake Paul, to a boxing contest in 2023. At some point in 2023, Jake Paul and KSI will square off in the boxing ring at Wembley, and the victor will get 100% of the purse.

