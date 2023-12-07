'I really wanted to modernize what I thought Bond Girl was': Halle Berry talks about James Bond movies at the Red Sea Film Festival

Halle Berry was recently present at the Red Sea Film Festival, which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress did speak a lot about her upcoming film, her role as Storm, and James Bond movies. There is a certain charm to Die Another Day, even though it hasn't aged well. This 2002 action-packed extravaganza was Pierce Brosnan's fourth James Bond movie.

Halle Berry portrayed the legendary Bond girl Jinx before Ana De Armas, Eva Green, and Gemma Arterton. The actress spoke about her role as Bond Girl and how they were about to have a spin-off.

Halle Berry opens up on working in James Bond film

Halle Berry spoke about working in the Bond franchise: "I have to, I've never worked on a film franchise. That was so wonderful and I feel like I will always be a part of the family of the Bond franchise. I talked with Barbara early on and I said, I love the franchise and I love being the Bond Girl."

Berry mentioned how she and Barbara were in talks for a spin-off: "I told Barbara that I'm gonna need to be a little bit for me because I knew that I had these action skills, and I wanted to modernize what I thought the Bond Girl was and to my surprise, she was open to that and she said, yes, yes, do it, do it."

Berry further added, "And so it was she who gave me the opportunity to sort of reimagine what a Bond Girl could be. I mean, we were gonna do a spin-off for a little while. we were in the talks of doing that, but it never came to you."

Halle Berry on stronger women playing an important part

For Berry, playing Jinx was a chance to add a new dimension to the Bond girl. She said, "I love the franchise and I love, it's iconic, right? But yes, I love seeing the women stronger, more of an integral part of the story in a real way, more the equal to the Bond. Yes, I do. I think that's evolution. And I think that's a beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, Halle Berry revealed that she has been working on an idea for a special project for some time. While not much is known about it at this time, the actress gave the audience an idea of the movie's concept. She disclosed that although there will be elements of time travel and the supernatural, the genre will primarily focus on romance.

